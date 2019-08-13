It was unveiled last week at the Northern Trust on the PGA Tour and will make its European Tour debut at Wentworth next month

New Titleist Tour Bag Unveiled

Titleist has revealed its new Tour Bag at the FedEx Cup Playoffs, calling it a “distinct and modern upgrade” on the previous version.

It was used last week at the Northern Trust by staffers and will make its European Tour debut at the BMW PGA Championship next month at Wentworth.

It has been styled and designed based on feedback from players and caddies along with input from PGA professionals.

It is said to offer a glimpse into Titleist’s 2020 ‘Jet Black Collection’ coming next year featuring products ranging from stand bags to cart bags to leather headcovers and umbrellas.

The new Tour Bag includes velour top cuff materials, premium ball pocket panels and luxurious quilted hip pads -all in the Titleist brand colours of black, red, and white.

“I’m absolutely pumped for the new tour bag,” said Titleist staffer and former World Number One Justin Thomas.

“We’ve been asking for a fresh, new look and the designers came through big. I love the blacked-out design with the red zippers – and that white Titleist script just pops. You can tell they’ve taken our feedback and thought about every little detail. It’s really slick.”

Thomas is one of more than 150 players that have used a Titleist Tour Bag this year on the PGA Tour, with more Titleist Tour Bags in play each week than any other brand.

The new Titleist Tour Bag (RRP £450 / €500) is available in golf shops in the UK and Ireland from 16th September, with the complete Jet Black Collection coming in early 2020.

