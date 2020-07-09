Titleist has expanded the grinds available on the Vokey SM8 wedges with the addition of the T-Grind to its Wedgeworks platform

New Vokey SM8 T-Grind Added To Titleist Wedgeworks Platform

Titleist has added to its Wedgeworks custom service in the UK with the Tour-proven Vokey Design SM8 T-Grind – already a staple in the bags of major champions Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

This follows on from the recent addition of a purpose built dedicated wedge ‘cell’ at Titleist’s European HQ in St Ives, Cambridgeshire, that allows the manufacturer to meet the growing demand for customised or unique bounce and grind requirements from the SM8.

The Wedgeworks platform is an opportunity for brand fans and dedicated golfers to choose from a range of custom grinds, bounces, finishes and lofts to suit their game – in addition to personalisation options such as stamping, paint filling and hand grinding, alongside bespoke ‘BV’ grips and shafts.

The new T-Grind offers a versatile low bounce option in both 58 and 60°. Ideal for a shallow angle of attack in firm conditions, it has proven popular with players in Europe, who are more often faced with links-style conditions.

Will Harvey, Vokey Wedge Technician – European Tour, said: “I’ve had players say they feel like they can hit any shot with the T – the combination of the forward bounce for low pitch shots and the grind for the soft control shots is something needed with the vast amount of shots required on links or firmer course set ups.”

The latest addition to the SM8 range joins the Low Bounce K, which has been available in the UK since May, offering another low bounce option tailored to amateur golfers who favour a wide, cambered sole that provides maximum forgiveness on greenside shots and out of the bunker.

Wedgeworks T and Low Bounce K options are designed with the same technologies that have seen the Vokey Design SM8 wedge quickly become the number one model on tour.