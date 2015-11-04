Wilson Staff FG Tour F5 range unveiled

The new Wilson Staff FG Tour F5 range has been revealed, introducing a new driver, fairway wood, hybrid and forged iron set that will replace the popular FG Tour M3 family

Wilson Staff say the new range has been developed for golfers who want the looks of better player clubs, but with some game improvement technology to help complement their game.

Wilson Staff FG Tour F5 driver

The new Wilson Staff FG Tour F5 driver has already been put into play by the likes of Kevin Streelman and Brendan Steele on the PGA Tour, and will come in two lofts at 9° and 10.5°.

Each head will then feature a six-way adjustable hosel that covers loft settings from 8° to 12° in half degree increments.

New for the Wilson Staff FG Tour F5 driver is the addition of the Green Means GO! Fast Fit technology, which lets you make quick adjustments by eliminating the need to remove the club head from the shaft when making a set-up alteration.

Like the popular Wilson Staff FG Tour M3 driver it replaces, the new F5 has three adjustable sole weights so you can also tune your launch angle, ball speed and spin rate by swapping from lighter to heavier weights.

Reactive Face technology also returns, with a variable thicknesses boosting ball speeds across the face.

Wilson Staff FG Tour F5 fairway wood

The new driver will be joined by the Wilson Staff FG Tour F5 fairway wood, which will also have the Green Means GO! Fast Fit technology.

It will be available in three lofts, and each one will feature a six-way adjustable hosel and an interchangeable weight placed low and close to the face that decreases spin for maximum distance.

Wilson Staff FG Tour F5 hybrid

The new F5 hybrid utilises the same Carpenter Custom 455 maraging stainless steel face insert found in the fairway wood, which creates a thin and flexible face for increased ball speeds and longer distances.

Available in 17°, 20° and 23° heads, the hybrid will have three loft and three lie settings along with the same Green Means GO! Fast Fit technology in its adjustable hosel.

Wilson Staff FG Tour F5 irons

Completing the new Wilson Staff FG Tour F5 family are the new F5 irons, which use the same Speed Sole technology debuted in the Wilson Staff D200 irons, created for players who desire a blend of forged feel and pure distance.

This is possible thanks to a thin face-to-sole transition that expands the sweet spot lower in the face for faster ball speeds and longer distances in the long and mid irons.

A stabilising bar also provides support behind the thin faces for greater forgiveness, while cavity back heads forged from an 8620 carbon steel provide a combination of feel, feedback and forgiveness on mishits.

The F5 iron set are fitted with True Temper Dynamic Gold XP steel shafts or MRC Kuro Kage LB 85 graphite shafts and Lamkin Crossline grips, and are available in 4-PW, GW, with a 3-iron available in right-hand only.

Wilson Staff FG Tour F5 prices

The new Wilson Staff FG Tour F5 range will be available from January 2016, with the driver retailing at £279, the fairway at £199, the hybrid at £179 and the FG Tour F5 irons at £599 (steel) and £699 (graphite).