Wilson Staff players around the world took to social media to unveil the brand's new Tour bag

New Wilson Staff Pro Tour Bag Revealed

Wilson staff players around the world, including Major winners Padraig Harrington and Paul Lawrie, joined together over the weekend to show off their brand new Wilson Staff Tour Bag across social media.

Designed to give the players a standout look at the restart of this year’s Tour season, the new bag features the classic red and white Wilson branding, matched with prominent black lettering on the side panels and the Wilson Staff crest.

Three-time Major winner Harrington, captain of the 2020 European Ryder Cup team and a prominent social media figure with his popular playing tips, recently spoke to Golf Monthly for the weekly podcast; while former Open Champion Lawrie was a winner at the 2019 Scottish Senior Open during his debut season in the senior ranks.

Other players involved in posting a video this weekend included Americans Brandan Steele, Kevin Streelman and Ricky Barnes; England’s Paul Waring and Jack Senior; Scot David Law; Frenchman Ben Hebert; and European Tour rookie Benjamin Poke from Denmark.

“It’s great to see so much enthusiasm from our Wilson Tour Advisory Staff players around the introduction of the new Tour bag,” said Doug Wright, Global Commercial Director at Wilson Golf in Chicago.

Created for functional convenience, the latest Wilson Staff Tour Bag was inspired by the feedback from its celebrated Tour players and caddies.

It contains seven storage pockets, including a generous front pocket; waterproof pockets for cell phones and electronics; a large pocket for golf balls; plus velour-lined pockets for valuables and insulated sleeves for beverages.

An exclusive 10” x 9” top with six dividers makes it easy to get the clubs in and out of the bag, that also comes with a three-point padded strap. Weighing 4.7 kg, the bag incorporates a full-length umbrella sleeve and rain/travel hood.

The cart bag version of the Wilson Staff Pro Tour Bag is available at a RRP of £350.