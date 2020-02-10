We take a look inside the bag of two-time PGA Tour winning golfer Nick Taylor.
Nick Taylor What’s In The Bag?
Canadian Nick Taylor is a two-time winner on the PGA Tour with his wins coming six years apart. His first came in 2014 at the Sanderson Farms Championship and he collected his second by out-duelling Phil Mickelson at Pebble Beach during the 2020 AT&T Pro-Am.
What clubs does he use out on Tour? We take a look here.
Taylor plays a full bag of TaylorMade equipment right now, some of which is brand new and some clubs are slightly older models.
For example at the top of the bag he uses a TaylorMade M2 driver which then transitions down into a TaylorMade SIM Max fairway wood.
- BUY NOW (UK): TaylorMade SIM Max fairway from American Golf for £229
- BUY NOW (US): TaylorMade SIM Max fairway from Worldwide Golf Shops for $299.99
Moving into the irons, Taylor carries three different models right now. He starts with a SIM Max driving iron which has 21 degrees of loft. He then has two P770’s which are his regular four and five-irons. The rest of his set are P750’s.
Taylor uses three TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe wedges with 52, 56 and 60 degrees of loft respectively.
- BUY NOW (UK): TaylorMade Hi-Toe Wedge from American Golf for £119
- BUY NOW (US): TaylorMade Hi-Toe wedge from Worldwide Golf Shops for $169.99
Finally he uses a Spider Tour Red putter and TP5 ball.
Driver: TaylorMade M2 (9.5 degrees), Fujikura Atmos Blue Tour Spec 6X shaft
3-wood: TaylorMade SIM Max (15.0 degrees), Fujikura Ventus Black 7X shaft
Driving iron: TaylorMade SIM Max (4-iron, 21 degrees), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft
Irons: TaylorMade P770 (4-5), TaylorMade P750 (6-PW), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
Wedges: TaylorMade MG Hi-Toe (52, 56, 60 degrees), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour Red
Ball: TaylorMade TP5
