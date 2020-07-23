A possible future star in European golf, let's dive into the bag of Danish professional Nicolai Hojgaard.

Nicolai Hojgaard What’s In The Bag?

What clubs does the star of the future put into the bag each week on Tour? Lets dive in.

Nicolai Hojgaard signed with TaylorMade around the time he and his brother Rasmus turned professional at the beginning of 2019, and as a result they both play full bags of TaylorMade clubs.

Nicolai uses the TaylorMade SIM Max model of wood for his driver, three-wood. five-wood and hybrid although it should be acknowledged that the setup at the top of his bag changes regularly.

He then carries one TaylorMade P770 three-iron before transitioning down into a set of P730’s. They go from four-iron down to pitching wedge.

He then has three TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe wedges with 50, 56 and 60 degrees of loft.

His final club in the bag is a TaylorMade Spider X in a chalk finish. He also uses a TaylorMade TP5 golf ball.

*Note – the top of his bag setup changes regularly dependant on the course and conditions.

Driver: TaylorMade SIM Max, 9 degrees with a Mitsubishi Tensei Orange 70 X shaft

Three-wood: TaylorMade SIM Max, 15 degrees with a Mitsubishi Tensei White 70 X shaft

Five-wood: TaylorMade SIM Max, 18 degrees with a Mitsubishi Tensei White 80 X shaft

Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max, 19 degrees with a Mitsubishi Tensei White HB 90TX shaft

Irons: TaylorMade P770 (3), TaylorMade P730 (4-PW) all with Project X LZ 125 6.5 shafts

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe, 50, 56 and 60 all with Dynamic Gold S400 Black shafts

Putter: TaylorMade Spider X Chalk

Ball: TaylorMade TP5

Shoes: adidas Codechaos

