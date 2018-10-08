Here's the driver that would supposedly have been released by Nike last year

Pictures Emerge Of Nike Vapor Strike 2017 Driver

Nike exited the golf hardware market in August 2016 and it has completely shaken up the equipment universe.

Players like Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood, Thorbjorn Olesen, Charl Schwartzel, Tony Finau and more were forced to suddenly look elsewhere for their golf equipment after the announcement.

We’ve been wondering ‘what if’ Nike stayed in the equipment market and now we may know what they would have come out with in 2017.

An ex-Nike employee Oli Willson posted images of a Nike Vapor Strike driver that was supposedly due to be released in 2017.

The Vapor Strike driver would have continued on from the Vapor Fly which featured the bright blue coloured crown.

It appears to have an updated compression channel and has gone back to the black crown colour with a red Nike tick and red on the bottom of the club.

So this is the driver that the likes of McIlroy, Woods and Koepka could have been using last season and perhaps this season too.

Nike clubs are, of course, still prominent on Tour with some players.

For example, Tommy Fleetwood still uses his Nike VR Pro blade irons and a Vapor Fly fairway wood.

Brooks Koepka still uses a Nike Vapor Fly 3 iron also, which was in the bag for all three of his major wins.

Another major win of 2018 featuring a Nike club was in Patrick Reed’s Masters triumph where he used his old faithful Nike VR Pro Limited fairway wood.