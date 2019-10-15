Odyssey has officially revealed the new Stroke Lab Black Ten and Bird of Prey super high-MOI mallet putters

Odyssey Stroke Lab Black Ten and Bird of Prey Putters Unveiled

Odyssey has unveiled two innovative new putter models within its popular Stroke Lab family.

The Odyssey Stroke Lab Black Ten and Black Bird of Prey are engineered with a super high MOI construction and the performance-enhancing Stroke Lab weight distribution to impart a more consistent putting stroke.

Inspired by the #7 and Indianapolis shapes, the Ten offers premium materials and performance in two neck options of slant or double bend while the Bird of Prey offers a slightly more compact profile. RELATED: Best Putters 2019

In the Stroke Lab Black Ten and Stroke Lab Black Bird of Prey, a multi-material head construction promotes exceptionally high MOI for more stability. Additionally, a new Microhinge Star Insert creates a firmer feel and pleasing sound at impact while providing the same roll characteristics of Odyssey’s Tour-proven White Hot Microhinge, while the hi-def alignment makes it easy to find the right setup at address.

“Stroke Lab has revolutionized the putter category by fundamentally improving the rhythm and consistency in a golfer’s stroke,” said Odyssey General Manager Sean Toulon.

“And we’re combining it with all the forgiveness from these super high MOI head shapes with one goal in mind: to help every golfer make more putts.”

The Stroke Lab Black Ten is already the leading Odyssey putter model on the PGA Tour, and Phil Mickelson is among the players who are using it in competition. Mickelson recently said, “The first few putts I hit with this putter, I noticed a real difference.”

The multi-material Stroke Lab shaft helps to improve tempo and consistency in a player’s stroke through a profound change in weight distribution.

It is a full 40 grams lighter, and Odyssey has redistributed that saved weight by adding 10g to the head in the form of two sole weights, and adding 30g to the grip-end via a 10g-lighter grip and 40g end-weight.

Both of these new putter models will be available from January 31st 2020 with an RRP of £269.