Odyssey StrokeLab Putters Revealed

Odyssey has unveiled its new StrokeLab putter range for 2019.

It features 10 different head shapes, six mallets and four blades, all of which boast a new White Hot Microhinge insert that enables a smoother roll and improved feel.

We first saw a glimpse of the StrokeLab putters at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, where Danny Willett prevailed using the Tuttle model below.

But the big talking point of the putters is the shaft. The StrokeLab putters are said to improve the stroke through a change in weight distribution.

The tip-heavy shafts are 40 grams lighter than an Odyssey #7 putter with a design that combines a graphite body with a steel tip.

Odyssey studies show that this improves the consistency of backswing time, face-angle at impact, ball speed and ball direction.

The shaft is also slightly stiffer and lower torque than standard putters in able to better control the heavier putter head.

The additional weight in the sole and butt-end of the grip will also help create more consistency in the swing, allowing for a more smoother and accurate stroke.

“You feel the difference immediately,” said Luke Williams, senior director of putter marketing for Odyssey. “The putter head moves freely, smoothly and on a sound path, helping you roll the ball accurately while giving you greater speed-control.”

“These new putters epitomize what StrokeLab is all about,” said Sean Toulon, senior vice president and general manager of Odyssey. “Questioning the norm for the purpose of developing putters that perform substantially better to help golfers make more putts.”

The head shapes on offer are the #7, #7S, Marxman, Marxman S, 2-Ball Fang, 2-Ball Fang S, Red Ball, Red Ball S, Tuttle, Tuttle Flow, V-Line, V-Line Fang S, V-Line CS, #2, #3; #9, Double Wide and Double Wide Flow in 33″, 34″ or 35: lengths. The #7, #7S, Marxman, 2-Ball Fang, V-Line, #1, #9 and Double Wide are also available in LH.

The Odyssey StrokeLab Putters are available from February 8th for £239 (R-Ball and 2-Ball Fang are £269).