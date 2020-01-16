Odyssey Triple Track Putters Unveiled - They feature the same three lines that appear on the Callaway balls to assist with strike and alignment

Odyssey Triple Track Putters Unveiled

The new Odyssey Triple Track putter line was obviously inspired by the Triple Track technology first seen on Callaway’s golf balls.

The three lines that are prominently featured at the centre of each putter head utilize Vernier Hyper Acuity, the same visual technology used to land planes on aircraft carriers, to easily improve your alignment for better putting accuracy. Having it on the putters is said to help make consistently solid contact and start the ball on the target-line with more regularity.

The putters also feature the impressive Stroke Lab shaft, engineered to help improve the tempo and consistency in your stroke, as well as a premium black PVD finish.

On the face, the Microhinge Star Insert creates a firmer feel and pleasing sound at impact while providing the same roll characteristics as the White Hot Microhinge insert.

There are five shapes to choose from – the Marxman, Double Wide, Ten, 2-Ball and 2-Ball blade – all on sale from January 30th with an RRP of £239-£269 depending on the model.

January Magazine Subscription Offer Golf Monthly Instruction

Odyssey is also expanding its new Stroke Lab Black Range. The Ten and Bird of Prey models were launched late last year and five more shapes have now been added.

The new shapes include One and Double Wide blades and the Seven, Rossie and R-Line Arrow mallets.

RELATED: Odyssey Stroke Lab Black Ten Putter Review

In addition to the sleek black finish, the Stroke Lab Black Putters also feature the Microhinge Star insert and Stroke Lab shaft technology that improves consistency of backswing length, face angle at impact, head speed and tempo through a shift in the shaft’s weight distribution.

Trending On Golf Monthly

The entire Stroke Lab Black range will be available from January 30th with an RRP of £239 (Ten and Bird of Prey £269).

For all the latest golf equipment news and reviews, be sure to follow Golf Monthly across social media and check out the YouTube channel.