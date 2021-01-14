The popular putter brand has revealed a new White Hot OG range featuring iconic shapes and the return of the White Hot insert

Odyssey White Hot OG Putters Revealed

Odyssey has unveiled its new range of putters for 2021, featuring designs that draw upon two decades worth of the best putters made by the brand.

The putters that featured the original White Hot insert made of material from the “Rule 35” golf ball quickly became immensely popular, still regarded by some as the best Odyssey putters ever made because the exceptional feel they provided.

This new line is called White Hot OG and it includes the #1, #1WS, 2Ball, #5, #7 models as well as the Rossie.

This classic name is synonymous with legendary performance and the unique design properties that Tour players and golfers love.

Odyssey has taken the original insert formulation in terms of feel, sound and performance, and brought it into 2021 with a two-part urethane insert.

This has then been combined with a rich silver PVD finish for a more premium aesthetic.

The putters will be available with either a stepless steel shaft, or the Tour-proven, multi-material Stroke Lab shaft which now comes in a new candy apple red finish.

As well as new visuals, the distribution of steel and carbon fibre has changed slightly in the new Stroke lab shaft design to improve both the feel and performance.

All of the new putters will come with a grey DFX Rubber grip as standard and go on sale January 28th.

“Golfers have been telling us over and over that there’s nothing like White Hot, and that we need to bring it out in a new putter” said Sean Toulon, Callaway Golf SVP and Odyssey GM.

Price will vary depending on the shaft and model chosen. With the Stroke Lab shaft all the models will be £239, except the iconic 2Ball which comes in at £269.

In steel shaft the RRP will be £199, with the 2Ball coming in at £219.

What do you think of the new putters? Let us know across social media @GolfMonthly.