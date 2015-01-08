Odyssey Works putters introduced

Callaway has unveiled its Odyssey Works family of putters, which come with new face inserts, alignment aids and various head shapes

The face insert is an improvement on the groundbreaking White Hot, while Versa alignment has been incorporated into all designs to produce a putter range that delivers improved feel and consistency and a purer roll.

The Odyssey Works putters come in a number of head shapes and styles, with franchises like #1, #7, two-ball and Fang returning.

Arguably the main technological innovation is the creation of a Fusion RX face insert.

This combines all the features of the best-selling White Hot insert – which has delivered the most wins on tour – with new roll technology.

An ultra-thin stainless steel mesh and Metal-X pattern produce a faster and purer roll, as well as reducing skidding.

In terms of alignment, the silver and black contrast on top of the putter focuses the eyes on the linear design, which highlights the proper face angle from address to impact.

The Odyssey Works putters are available in a wide range of tour-proven head shapes, so golfers will be able to find a model that best suits their eye and idiosyncratic putting stroke.

All of the Works putter headshapes have been validated and used successfully on tour by some of the world’s best players.

Below, you can see an Odyssey Works putters overview video:

Odyssey Works putters will be available to buy from January 30, 2015.

Prices start at £149 for the regular Works putters, while the two-ball Fang Superstroke will set you back £189.