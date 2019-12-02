A five-time winner on the European Tour, lets take a look at what the Spaniard puts in the bag.
Pablo Larrazabal What’s In The Bag?
Roughly four and a half years on from his last European Tour title, Spaniard Pablo Larrazabal got himself back into the winners circle at the tail-end of 2019 thanks to a one stroke victory at the Alfred Dunhill Championship held at Leopard Creek Country Club in South Africa. What clubs did he use to do so and what does he put in the bag week-in, week-out on Tour? Let’s take a look.
Larrazabal is a Callaway staff player and plays a full set of clubs made by the company. At the top of the bag he uses the Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero driver and carries the Sub Zero model in his three-wood too. His five-wood is a regular Epic Flash.
Interestingly he carries three different types of Callaway iron, starting with an X-Forged Utility iron with 24 degrees of loft. Then from five to seven-iron he uses the 2018 model of X-Forged iron (pictured below) and finally his eight-iron and pitching wedge are Apex MB’s.
The five-time European Tour winner uses three Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedges with 48, 56 and 60 degrees of loft and his final club in the bag is an Odyssey Toulon Las Vegas putter.
He also uses a Callaway Chrome Soft X Triple Track ball and wears Nike golf shoes.
Pablo Larrazabal What's In The Bag?
Driver: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero (10.5 degrees) with Fujikura Tour Spec Blue 63X shaft
Fairway (3-wood): Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero (15 degrees) with Fujikura Tour Spec Blue 73X shaft
Fairway (5-wood): Callaway Epic Flash (18 degrees) with Fujikura Atmos Tour Spec Blue 8X shaft
Utility Iron: Callaway X-Forged Utlity (24 degrees) with Nippon NS Pro Modus3 Hybrid Tour X shaft
Irons: Callaway X-Forged 18 (5-7), Callaway Apex MB Irons (8-PW) with True Temper AMT tour White X100 shafts (5-PW)
Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (48, 56, 60 degrees) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
Putter: Odyssey Toulon Las Vegas
Ball: Chrome Soft X Triple Track
Shoes: Nike
