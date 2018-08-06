We take a look at what the Irishman will put in his bag for the upcoming PGA Championship.

Padraig Harrington Whats In The Bag?

Padraig Harrington heads to Bellerive Country Club and the PGA Championship this week looking to collect his fourth Major victory and second PGA Championship after winning his first in 2008 at Oakland Hills. Back then he shot 66 to win by two over Ben Curtis and Sergio Garcia.

In the video below he talks us through what clubs he used prior and during The Open Championship, as well as what he will use heading to Missouri.

For his driver, the Irishman uses a TaylorMade M3 driver. Harrington said, “it has a 2-inch tip, so its pretty stiff on the tip, we don’t like the ball going left so thats why its built that way.”

Currently he has 15 clubs in the bag and changes them week by week. He interchanges his woods and his strong C300 hybrid which he says is “very powerful and more for links golf. I found this (the hybrid), a bit too powerful for US parkland golf. You know you’re hitting this 250 in the air which is too strong for the par-3’s and its a little bit of low flight, perfect for links golf.

Shifting to the irons he uses a Wilson Staff FG Tour V4 4-iron which he says is “probably my favourite club in the bag, love this club. It works very nicely I hit this 230 in the air in nice conditions.”

He then plays a C300 Forged 5-iron followed by FG Tour V6 irons which he says “are beautiful irons, lovely feel.”

In the wedges he uses FG Tour PMP’s with 48, 52 and 56 degrees of loft. However the 56 has been bent to 57 degrees despite the writing on the club head.

Additionally, whilst acknowledging it may not be a regular club to the bag, Harrington uses a TaylorMade Hi-Toe 60 degree wedge which is a copy of his Ping i2.

Finally his putter is a Wilson Staff Infinite Southside with a SuperStroke Pistol GT 2.0 grip on it.

“The putter, every body asks me about this putter. They think i’ve had it 20 years but its 3 years old. They make a lovely putter, very standard, no gimmicks in this, its just a real putter. I have only used about six putter in 22 years, this putter, its a solid putter and if I miss a putt, its me. I know what my putter does and I like that consistency.”