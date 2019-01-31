We look at the American's equipment as he has played his way into the world's top 20.

Patrick Cantlay What’s In The Bag?

Currently ranked 17th in the world, Patrick Cantlay has been one of the most consistent performers on the PGA Tour missing only two cuts and having several top 10 finishes.

In fact in his last five tournaments he has had four top-10s which has helped him burst into the worlds top 20 after several years on tour.

Despite this, he hasn’t had a win since the 2017 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open which he won in a playoff over Alex Cejka and Kim Meen-whee. A Titleist staff player, in the piece below we have taken a look at the clubs he puts in the bag.

The American has a full bag of Titleists including a Pro V1x ball.

He uses the older 917D2 driver contrary to many other Titleist players who have put the new TS2 or TS3 in the bag.

He uses a Titleist 915F2 3 wood and an 816H2 hybrid.

His irons are the Titleist 718 AP2s which he uses to great effect on the PGA Tour. For example during the 2018 season he hit 70% of greens in regulation which put him into the top-10 for that statistic.

He has a Titleist Vokey SM5 wedge and two Vokey SM6s.

He putts with a Scotty Cameron GSS Prototype putter with his initials stamped.