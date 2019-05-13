We take a look at the clubs used by Patton Kizzire.

Patton Kizzire What’s In The Bag?

A two-time winner on the PGA Tour we take a look inside the bag Patton Kizzire in this piece.

He uses a full bag of Titleist clubs including a new Titleist TS3 driver and TS2 fairway wood.

However he doesn’t carry a five-wood, instead he has an older 913H hybrid which is fitted with a UST Mamiya Axiv Core x-flex shaft

His irons a combo set with three different models from Titleist’s 718 range of irons. He carries a new 718 T-MB 4 iron, 718 CB 5 and 6 irons and 718 MBs from 7-9 iron. All of which are fitted with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts.

He has four Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges in 46°, 52°, 56° lofts plus a prototype 60° wedge.

He putts with a Scotty Cameron GoLo Tour.

His ball of choice is the Titleist Pro V1x, and he uses FootJoy gloves and shoes to boot.