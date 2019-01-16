Take a look at the clubs Paul Casey uses on the PGA Tour.

Paul Casey What’s In The Bag?

Paul Casey collected his second PGA Tour victory at the Valspar Championship last year and then secured 1.5 points from three matches at the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National. This included an incredibly important half a point from his match with Brooks Koepka.

Casey has 13 wins on the European Tour, with his last title coming in September 2014 at the KLM Open. Take a look at what clubs he uses below.

Casey’s equipment situation is an interesting one as he was a Nike staffer when the company announced that they were to stop making golf clubs in August 2016.

Since then he has signed a metalwood contract with TaylorMade.

Related: Tommy Fleetwood What’s in the Bag?

He currently uses the new TaylorMade M4 driver along with a 2017 M1 3 wood and an M3 hybrid.

He averaged 304 yards off the tee last season with a driving accuracy of 63%.

Casey had been a long-time player of Mizuno’s MP-5 iron however it appears as if he has switched to Honma’s T/World Prototypes. Believed to still be in the testing phase, if Casey were to sign with the Japanese brand that would be their second big signing of the year after getting current world number one Justin Rose to switch from TaylorMade.

He has also put a Honma 3-iron in the bag replacing his usual Mizuno MP-25.

He carries three Titleist Vokey SM6 wedges in 52°, 56° and 60°.

He uses a Scotty Cameron 009 blade putter with his children’s names stamped on it – Lex and Astaria.

His ball is the Titleist Pro V1.