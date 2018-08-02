Take a look at the clubs Paul Casey will use at the PGA Championship.

Paul Casey What’s In The Bag?

Paul Casey won his second PGA Tour title at the Valspar Championship with a superb final round of 65 at Innisbrook earlier this year. However he will be looking to secure his first Major title next week as the golfing world descends on Bellerive Country Club and the PGA Championship.

Read more: Paul Casey beats Tiger by one to win Valspar Championship

Casey’s Valspar victory was his second PGA Tour title after his first win Stateside coming at the 2009 Shell Houston Open.

He has 13 wins on the European Tour, with his last title coming in September 2014 at the KLM Open. Take a look at what clubs he uses below.

Casey’s equipment situation is an interesting one as he was a Nike staffer when the company announced that they were to stop making golf clubs in August 2016.

Since then he has signed a metalwood contract with TaylorMade.

He currently uses the new TaylorMade M4 driver along with a 2017 M1 3 wood and new M3 hybrid.

He’s averaged 303 yards off the tee this season with a driving accuracy of just under 65%.

His irons are are the Mizuno MP5s. He also carries an MP-25 3 iron.

He carries three Titleist Vokey SM6 wedges in 52°, 56° and 60°.

He uses a Scotty Cameron bladed putter which he used to perfection on Sunday to win at the Valspar earlier this year.

His ball is the Titleist Pro V1.

Driver: TaylorMade M4 10.5°

3 wood: TaylorMade M1 2017 15°

Hybrid: TaylorMade M3 21°

3 iron: Mizuno MP-25

Irons (4-PW): Mizuno MP-5

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM6 52°, 56° and 60°

Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Circle T

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

