What did Lefty use to win the 2013 Open Championship? Let's take a look.

Phil Mickelson 2013 Open Winning Clubs – Classic WITB

Phil Mickelson collected the third leg of the career Grand Slam back in 2013 thanks to a victory at the Open Championship hosted at Muirfield Golf Links.

Heading into the final round Mickelson was five shots behind leader Lee Westwood and there were players like Tiger Woods, Adam Scott and Henrik Stenson between him and the top spot so it appeared as if his chances of victory were minimal.

However Lefty produced what his caddie Jim ‘Bones’ McKay has called one of the greatest rounds of his career shooting a five-under par 66 to win by three. This included four birdies in the final six holes. Indeed Mickelson himself said after;

“This is a day I will remember for the rest of my life. I never knew if I could develop the game and the shots to play links golf effectively.

“To play arguably the best round of my career – the round of my life – to win, it feels amazing.”

What clubs did he use to do so? We take a look below.

Just like he had done at Merion during the US Open a few months previously, Mickelson did not carry a driver for the tournament, instead opting for a Callaway X Hot 3Deep fairway wood with 13 degrees of loft.

He then used a Ping Anser hybrid with 17 degrees of loft.

His irons went from four-iron to pitching wedge and they were Callaway’s X Forged model. He then used four other wedges which he used to great effect throughout the week. His 52 and 56 were Callaway Jaws wedges and then his 60 and 64 were Callaway Mack Daddy 2’s.

His putter at the time was a Odyssey Versa #9 and his ball was a Callaway HEX Chrome + prototype.