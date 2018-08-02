Here we take a look at the equipment Phil Mickelson will use at the PGA Championship.

Phil Mickelson What’s In The Bag?

Heading to the final Major of the year, the PGA Championship, we take a look at what is in Phil Mickelson’s bag for the tournament.

Let’s take a look at his current equipment setup:

The five-time major champion is currently using Callaway’s new Rogue Sub Zero driver along with a Rogue Sub Zero 3 wood of which he used to win the WGC-Mexico Championship earlier this year.

The Sub Zero models help reduce his long game spin.

Mickelson has averaged just over 300 yards on the PGA Tour this season, up seven yards from last year.

He also carries a Rogue hybrid.

His irons are the Callaway X Forged from 5-PW. He had a Callaway Epic Pro 4 iron in the bag as well.

He has three Callaway Mack Daddy PM Grind wedges in 56°, 60° and 64° of loft.

Related: Callaway Rogue vs Rogue Sub Zero driver test

The PM stands for Phil Mickelson because he helped design the wedges with Roger Cleveland. They feature 39% more groove area to help golfers from tricky lies.

He putts with an Odyssey Versa #9 White and has been rolling it beautifully this season. He ranks 2nd in the PGA Tour’s Strokes Gained: Putting statistic.

Related: Callaway Apex MB vs X Forged iron test

As well as that, he is 2nd of the Tour’s birdie or better conversion statistic, and 7th in Overall Putting Average.

Lefty currently uses Callaway’s Chrome Soft X golf ball featuring Graphene – one of the strongest materials known to man. The ‘X’ model delivers lower spin and firmer feel than the regular Chrome Soft for faster swinging players

Continues below