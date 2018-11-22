Phil Mickelson What’s In The Bag?

Elliott Heath

Here we take a look at the equipment Phil Mickelson has been using in 2018.

A winner earlier this year at the WGC-Mexico Championship, Phil Mickelson finally got back into the winners circle after six years of trying.

In this piece we take a look at what clubs the long time Callaway ambassador uses.

The five-time major champion is currently using Callaway’s new Rogue Sub Zero driver along with a Rogue Sub Zero 3 wood of which he used to win the WGC-Mexico Championship earlier this year.

Mickelson uses the Callaway Rogue Sub Zero driver. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

The Sub Zero models help reduce his long game spin and produce a penetrating ball flight.

Seen hitting the new Rogue Sub Zero fairway wood. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Mickelson has averaged just over 312 yards on the PGA Tour this season.

He has also carried a Rogue hybrid this year.

His irons are the Callaway X Forged from 5-7 and Callaway Apex MB from 8-PW. He had a Callaway Epic Pro 4 iron in the bag as well.

Mickelson playing his Callaway irons at The Open Championship (getty Images)

He has three Callaway Mack Daddy PM Grind wedges in 56°, 60° and 64° of loft.

The PM stands for Phil Mickelson because he helped design the wedges with Roger Cleveland.

They feature 39% more groove area to help golfers from tricky lies.

He putts with an Odyssey Versa #9 White and rolled it beautifully last season. He ranked 10th in the PGA Tour’s Strokes Gained: Putting statistic for the 2017-18 campaign.

Phil Mickelson with his Odyssey putter (Getty Images)

Lefty currently uses Callaway’s Chrome Soft X golf ball featuring Graphene – one of the strongest materials known to man.

The ‘X’ model delivers lower spin and firmer feel than the regular Chrome Soft for faster swinging players

Driver: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero 9° with HZRDUS T110 shaft

3 wood: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero 13.5° with Fubuki J shaft

4 iron: Callaway Epic Pro with KBS Tour V 125 shaft

Irons (5-7): Callaway X Forged 18 with KBS Tour V 125 shafts

Irons (8-PW): Callaway Apex MB 18 with KBS Tour V 125 shafts

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy PM Grind 56°, 60° and 64° with KBS Tour V 125 shafts

Putter: Odyssey Versa #9 White

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X

