Here we take a look at the equipment Phil Mickelson has been using in 2018.
A winner earlier this year at the WGC-Mexico Championship, Phil Mickelson finally got back into the winners circle after six years of trying.
In this piece we take a look at what clubs the long time Callaway ambassador uses.
The five-time major champion is currently using Callaway’s new Rogue Sub Zero driver along with a Rogue Sub Zero 3 wood of which he used to win the WGC-Mexico Championship earlier this year.
The Sub Zero models help reduce his long game spin and produce a penetrating ball flight.
Mickelson has averaged just over 312 yards on the PGA Tour this season.
He has also carried a Rogue hybrid this year.
His irons are the Callaway X Forged from 5-7 and Callaway Apex MB from 8-PW. He had a Callaway Epic Pro 4 iron in the bag as well.
He has three Callaway Mack Daddy PM Grind wedges in 56°, 60° and 64° of loft.
The PM stands for Phil Mickelson because he helped design the wedges with Roger Cleveland.
They feature 39% more groove area to help golfers from tricky lies.
He putts with an Odyssey Versa #9 White and rolled it beautifully last season. He ranked 10th in the PGA Tour’s Strokes Gained: Putting statistic for the 2017-18 campaign.
Lefty currently uses Callaway’s Chrome Soft X golf ball featuring Graphene – one of the strongest materials known to man.
The ‘X’ model delivers lower spin and firmer feel than the regular Chrome Soft for faster swinging players
Phil Mickelson What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero 9° with HZRDUS T110 shaft
3 wood: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero 13.5° with Fubuki J shaft
4 iron: Callaway Epic Pro with KBS Tour V 125 shaft
Irons (5-7): Callaway X Forged 18 with KBS Tour V 125 shafts
Irons (8-PW): Callaway Apex MB 18 with KBS Tour V 125 shafts
Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy PM Grind 56°, 60° and 64° with KBS Tour V 125 shafts
Putter: Odyssey Versa #9 White
Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X
