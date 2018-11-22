Here we take a look at the equipment Phil Mickelson has been using in 2018.

Phil Mickelson What’s In The Bag?

A winner earlier this year at the WGC-Mexico Championship, Phil Mickelson finally got back into the winners circle after six years of trying.

In this piece we take a look at what clubs the long time Callaway ambassador uses.

The five-time major champion is currently using Callaway’s new Rogue Sub Zero driver along with a Rogue Sub Zero 3 wood of which he used to win the WGC-Mexico Championship earlier this year.

The Sub Zero models help reduce his long game spin and produce a penetrating ball flight.

Mickelson has averaged just over 312 yards on the PGA Tour this season.

He has also carried a Rogue hybrid this year.

His irons are the Callaway X Forged from 5-7 and Callaway Apex MB from 8-PW. He had a Callaway Epic Pro 4 iron in the bag as well.

He has three Callaway Mack Daddy PM Grind wedges in 56°, 60° and 64° of loft.

The PM stands for Phil Mickelson because he helped design the wedges with Roger Cleveland.

They feature 39% more groove area to help golfers from tricky lies.

He putts with an Odyssey Versa #9 White and rolled it beautifully last season. He ranked 10th in the PGA Tour’s Strokes Gained: Putting statistic for the 2017-18 campaign.

Lefty currently uses Callaway’s Chrome Soft X golf ball featuring Graphene – one of the strongest materials known to man.

The ‘X’ model delivers lower spin and firmer feel than the regular Chrome Soft for faster swinging players