Phil Mickelson What’s In The Bag?

Here we take a look at the equipment of five-time Major winner Phil Mickelson.

In this piece we take a look at what clubs the five-time Major winner and long time Callaway ambassador currently puts into play out on Tour.

Lefty is currently using Callaway’s Epic Flash Sub Zero driver along with a Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero fairway wood.

The Sub Zero models help reduce his long game spin and produce a penetrating ball flight whereas the new Epic Flash woods by Callaway have been created with the help of a computer and Artificial Intelligence to design the face.

He has also carried a Rogue hybrid this season.

Mickelson carries a variety of irons in his bag. He first has a Callaway X-Forged Utility which is his 3-iron, then a Calaway Epic Pro 4-iron and then a Callaway X-Forged 5-iron.

Filling out the rest of the bag, from 6-PW, are Callaway Apex MB’s.

Mickelson playing his Callaway irons at The Open Championship (getty Images)

He has three Callaway Mack Daddy PM Grind wedges in 54°, 60° and 64° of loft.

The PM stands for Phil Mickelson because he helped design the wedges with Roger Cleveland.

They feature 39% more groove area to help golfers from tricky lies.

He putts with an Odyssey Versa #9 White and rolled it beautifully last season.

Mickelson used his Odyssey putter to great effect in California (Getty Images)

Lefty currently uses Callaway’s Chrome Soft X golf ball featuring Graphene – one of the strongest materials known to man.

The ‘X’ model delivers lower spin and firmer feel than the regular Chrome Soft for faster swinging players.

Callaway Chrome Soft X Triple Track Ball Unveiled

He is using Callaway’s new Triple Track technology on his ball which is designed to help with alignment, and that ball goes on sale on 19th April.

Driver: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero 9° with HZRDUS T110 shaft

3 wood: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero, 13.5°, with Mitsubishi Fubuki J 80X shaft

3 iron: Callaway X Forged UT

4 iron: Callaway Epic Pro with KBS Tour V 125 shaft

5 iron: Callaway X Forged 18 with KBS Tour V 125 shaft

Irons (6-PW): Callaway Apex MB 18 with KBS Tour V 125 shafts

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy PM Grind 2.0 54°, 60° and 64° with KBS Tour V 125 shafts

Putter: Odyssey Versa #9 White

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X

