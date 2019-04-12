Here we take a look at the equipment of five-time Major winner Phil Mickelson.

Phil Mickelson What’s In The Bag?

In this piece we take a look at what clubs the five-time Major winner and long time Callaway ambassador currently puts into play out on Tour.

Lefty is currently using Callaway’s Epic Flash Sub Zero driver along with a Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero fairway wood.

The Sub Zero models help reduce his long game spin and produce a penetrating ball flight whereas the new Epic Flash woods by Callaway have been created with the help of a computer and Artificial Intelligence to design the face.

He has also carried a Rogue hybrid this season.

Mickelson carries a variety of irons in his bag. He first has a Callaway X-Forged Utility which is his 3-iron, then a Calaway Epic Pro 4-iron and then a Callaway X-Forged 5-iron.

Filling out the rest of the bag, from 6-PW, are Callaway Apex MB’s.

He has three Callaway Mack Daddy PM Grind wedges in 54°, 60° and 64° of loft.

The PM stands for Phil Mickelson because he helped design the wedges with Roger Cleveland.

They feature 39% more groove area to help golfers from tricky lies.

He putts with an Odyssey Versa #9 White and rolled it beautifully last season.

Lefty currently uses Callaway’s Chrome Soft X golf ball featuring Graphene – one of the strongest materials known to man.

The ‘X’ model delivers lower spin and firmer feel than the regular Chrome Soft for faster swinging players.

He is using Callaway’s new Triple Track technology on his ball which is designed to help with alignment, and that ball goes on sale on 19th April.