The new collection covers a range of features and price points.

Ping 2020 Bag Range Revealed

Brand new for 2020, Ping has launched a comprehensive bag collection designed for a variety of golfers that seek high performance from their bag.

The range is spearheaded by the Hoofer Monsoon carry bag, which has been engineered for wet weather performance with its water-repellent construction, along with four seam-sealed pockets.

A deployable rain hood provides added protection for golf clubs inside the rigid five-way top.

The Pioneer Monsoon cart bag has also been created to perform in the wet too thanks to a water-repellent construction, six seam-sealed pockets and two ventilated mesh-slip pockets.

In 2020 Ping has created the lightest Hoofer it has ever made in the form of the Hoofer Craz-E-Lite.

It is engineered with a high tensile strength fabric and strong, lightweight carbon-fibre legs, to help golfers preserve energy and play their best. Seven pockets, including a seam-sealed, lined valuables pocket and a full-length apparel pocket, provide a multitude of storage options, while a slip pouch, key clip and spacious four-way top deliver seamless organisation.

The Hoofer 14 also has a brand new design for 2020 with the new model delivering a 14-way top, 11 conveniently placed storage pockets and a re-engineered back puck, which makes it easier to convert to a single-strap.

A full-length apparel pocket makes for easier access, while additional magnetic and valuables pockets ensure superior storage in the newly designed Hoofer. There are four colours to choose from.

The Hoofer Lite carry bag has been engineered with a roomy four-way top and a total of seven pockets that provide essential storage for apparel and accessories.

At two and a half pounds, the new Moonlite Sunday bag is light, even among the lightest of bags. It features a spacious new four-way top that can hold 14 clubs without crowding, while also boasting a water-resistant belly and zippered water-bottle pocket.

A tribute to the original model that set the standard in carry bag design more than 30 years ago, the L8 is a symbol of style and simplicity. It features a spacious velour-lined top and single shoulder strap, as well as a full-length dual-zip apparel pocket, with a tethered valuables pouch inside.

The Pioneer cart bag has been re-engineered to give improve functionality which takes the form of a multitude of magnetic pockets and also a specialised cooler pocket.

The Traverse bag model comes in eight bold colour ways and two women’s options to help all the golfers who want to stand out on the course.

The Ping DLX offers Tour-inspired detailing and styling that has been redesigned to incorporate 15 conveniently located pockets and a 15-way top.

Finally there is the Ping Tour Staff bag, chosen by many of the world’s best players thanks to its ample storage and ease of manoeuvrability.

Ping 2020 Bag Collection Prices

Ping Hoofer Monsoon – £230

Ping Pioneer Monsoon – £250

Ping Hoofer 14 – £200

Ping Hoofer – £190

Ping Hoofer Lite – £165

Ping Hoofer Craz-E-Lite – £200

Ping Moonlite – £95

Ping L8 – £175

Ping Pioneer – £200

Ping Traverse – £165

Ping DLX – £225

Ping Tour Staff – £400

