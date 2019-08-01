Ping will offer Arccos Smart grips and sensors on all its clubs through the custom order process to help golfers analyse and optimise performance

Ping Announces Partnership With Arccos Golf

Ping has announced a collaboration with Arccos Golf to allow golfers to gain a better understanding of their performance through collecting data. This will take the form of offering Arccoss Golf’s Smart Grip and Smart Sensor technology on all Ping clubs through the custom order process.

“With our long-time focus on data collection and the ability to improve product performance and custom-fitting techniques through expert analysis of a golfer’s tendencies on the golf course, it’s a tremendous opportunity for us to join with Arccos to help bring more visibility to the benefits of playing ‘smart’ golf,” said Ping President John K. Solheim.

“They’ve pioneered the game-tracking category and are recognised as the clear leader when it comes to providing on-course ‘caddie advice’, performance tracking and post-round analysis. The app collects true distances from actual shots hit on the course, tracking your best and average shots while being smart enough to ignore your extreme misses. This ‘intelligence’ leads to club recommendations that give you the best opportunity to play your best.”

This agreement will include a 90-day free trial of the Arccos Caddie app. To access the Ping version, golfers will need to make sure their entire set is equipped with Smart Grips, Smart Sensors or a combination of both. After this free trial, the one-year subscription will cost $99.99 through Arccos.

Golf Monthly Instruction

“We are honoured to join forces with Ping in furthering the promise of data for the everyday golfer,” said Sal Syed, Arccos CEO and Co-Founder. “Our teams have a shared vision about the importance of on-course data, which through ShotLink has already made a massive impact on the PGA Tour. The benefits of this data span the golf equipment spectrum: from smarter club selection decisions in play, to a more intelligent custom-fitting experience by augmenting the data captured in a hitting bay.”

Solheim also announced Golf Pride will be the exclusive supplier of the Arccos Smart Grip, which has an embedded sensor to record and analyse every shot you take when it is synchronised with the Arccos Caddie app.

Available exclusively in the Golf Pride 360 Tour Velvet white (std.) and aqua sizes (-1/64″) Smart Grips will be installed on custom orders for Ping metalwoods, irons and wedges with an RRP of £10 each.

Trending On Golf Monthly

Alternatively, you can purchase the Smart Sensors (£10 each) that screw into the top of most grips and can be used on all full-swing clubs. There’s also a specific Smart Sensor designed especially for Ping putters and can be installed on adjustable or fixed-length steel shafts.

For more gear news don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.