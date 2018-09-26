Ping Autumn Winter 2018/19 Apparel Revealed - Highlights include the Norse Primaloft Fleece and Zero Gravity Tour Half-Zip Waterproof Jacket

Ping says its new 2018 Autumn/Winter performance apparel range is its most technologically advanced men’s and ladies’ collections to date.

It combines proprietary Sensor Platform fabrics and detailed craftsmanship for a clean, refined and contemporary range to help golfers play their best and look their best on and off the course.

Headlining the range is the Norse PrimaLoft Zoned Jacket (below, RRP £120), which has been engineered for core warmth and wind protection on the course through the changing seasons.

It features Zoned PrimaLoft Silver Active Insulation to the upper front and back combines with a lightweight, stretch outer fabric to ensure core warmth and complete freedom of movement throughout the swing. A highly breathable and a water-resistant finish make this the ultimate hybrid golf jacket, helped by the double-ended zip for easy on and off in a passing shower.

Following big success last year, the Norse PrimaLoft Jacket (£140) returns for a second season. It is also fully insulated with PrimaLoft Silver Insulation Active, delivering lightweight, high-performance thermal insulation with water-resistant technology, resulting in exceptional warmth, even when wet.

Utilising a new fabric technology for golf apparel, the Norse PrimaLoft Fleece (above, £100) is made from the recently introduced PrimaLoft Performance Fabric Energy Series. Designed specially to move and retain shape throughout the golf swing, the fleece delivers comfort and performance in a mid-layer.

A luxurious, soft fleece fabric in a classic, timeless design ensures excellent warmth without weight, while a highly breathable, four-way stretch fabric provides optimum freedom of movement while retaining its shape.

Another new addition is the classic Pax full-zip sweater (above, RRP £85) made from Italy’s precious and high-performing Zegna Baruffa yarn. Performance is guaranteed by H2Dry, a technical treatment that gives pure wool yarns characteristics that previously were not thought possible: breathable, naturally elastic, total easy care and machine washable.

A shaped rib collar detail, raglan sleeves, ribbed hem and cuffs and subtle branding modernise a classic style with superior performance for on and off the course.

For wetter days, the Zero Gravity Tour Jacket returns with a new, half-zipped, contrast colour-blocked design (above, RRP £180) for Autumn/Winter.

Developed in conjunction with feedback from Ping tour players, the Zero Gravity Tour half-zip waterproof jacket is constructed from ultra-lightweight Pertex Shield 2.5-layer fabric, offering exceptional levels of stretch and breathability and ensuring complete freedom of movement throughout the swing.

Fully seam-sealed throughout, the jacket offers waterproof protection guaranteed by Ping for three years. Perfect for layering over Norse styles on cold and wet days, the jacket has also been cleverly designed to pack away into its own pocket for optimal convenience and space saving in the golf bag.