The Ping Autumn/Winter 2020 apparel revealed today for men and women boasts the latest fabrics to allow golfers to adapt to the ever-changing climate.

Ping Autumn/Winter 2020 Apparel Revealed

Ping has unveiled its Autumn/Winter 2020 apparel ranges, featuring the latest premium fabrics to help golfers keeping playing through the ever-changing climates without compromising comfort or performance.

The range features revolutionary PrimaLoft Gold Insulation with Cross Core Technology, alongside Ping’s Sensor platform, which is designed to ensure every garment is specifically engineered to respond to the body’s demands.

Ping Norse S2 Jacket

The Norse S2 Jacket (£150) has been engineered with PrimaLoft Silver Insulation Active throughout to develop thermal properties and promote superior warmth and playability in cold weather.

The jacket has a two-way centre front zip with moulded zip teeth and a new zip puller, while also featuring a quilted design to the front body with a water-resistant stretch outer fabric that ensures lightweight warmth, without bulk and high levels of breathability.

Ping Norse S2 Zoned Jacket

Engineered for core warmth and wind protection in cold weather with SensorWarm technology, the Norse S2 Zoned Jacket (£130) features PrimaLoft Gold Insulation with Cross Core technology in core areas for ultra-lightweight warmth and breathability without bulk.

The jacket also features a quilted upper front and back body design with a two-way centre front zip and new zip puller.

Ping Norse S2 Vest

Utilising the latest fabric technology, the reversible Norse S2 Vest (£110) is engineered for the ultimate warmth in cold weather but also has a wind and water-resistant outer fabric for enhanced protection from the elements.



The black quilted design features two front pockets and when reversed offers a smart Greystone design with a chest pocket for added convenience. The vest takes up minimal space in the golf bag when packed down into its front pocket.

Ping Dover Jacket

A quilted hybrid jacket with two front zip pockets. Featuring a water-resistant, quilted and insulated front body for warmth, the Dover Jacket (£85) is engineered for optimum performance in cold weather. Stretch sleeves produce superior freedom and range of movement throughout the swing.

Ping Nordic Mid Layer

Creating a strong visual impact, the Nordic mid layer (£70) is a water-resistant placement jacquard half-zip zip fleece available in three colours.

The brushed-back fleece features stretch properties and statement jacquard styling to the upper body, with a contrast colour half-zip zip design.

Ping Mellor Mid Layer

Stylish on and off the course, the Mellor mid layer (£80) is a 3D jacquard half-zip fleece engineered to perform in cold weather that features a 3D honeycomb jacquard texture to the front and back body, offering a premium on and off course look.

Ping Vision Trouser

The Vision technical winter trouser (£90) boasts a water-resistant finish, a Tekfit stretch waistband with inner grip tape that ensures that shirts stay tucked in, and a slim fitting leg for a modern, stylish feel, with the addition of two front handwarmer pockets. Comes in two colours.

Highlights in the womens collection include the Glow vest (£75) with its diamond printed pattern, the Florrie fleece (£80) and the Kira (£60), sure to make a statement on the course.