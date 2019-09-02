Ping Autumn/Winter 2019 Apparel Revealed - New garments include waterproofs, warm mid-layers and a vest featuring tech originally developed by NASA

Ping Autumn/Winter 2019 Apparel Revealed

Ping has released details of its new premium performance 2019 Autumn/Winter men’s apparel range helping golfers look and play their best, even in challenging weather conditions.

To keep water at bay, the new Ping Sensor Dry 2.5 Jacket (£200 jacket, £140 pant) is the brand’s most advanced waterproof suit to date.

With a five-year warranty included, it is fully seam-sealed throughout and offers advanced levels of waterproof protection and breathability . A lightweight, windproof and stretch fabric ensures freedom of movement and no distractions during the round, a moulded two-way zip delivers increased protection and durability and low-profile cuffs and hem provide adjustability.

The Ping Norse PrimaLoft Jacket II (£150) is a fully insulated jacket with an ultrasonic quilted design to the front is engineered for warmth and playability.

PrimaLoft Silver Active Insulation throughout delivers a lightweight, high-performing thermal insulation with water-resistant technology, resulting in exceptional warmth, even when wet. Combining this with a breathable, stretch outer fabric creates a jacket offering optimum performance in the colder months on and off the course.

The Ping Norse PrimaLoft Zoned Jacket II (£130) is a hybrid jacket engineered for core warmth and wind protection, ensuring the golfer stays warm and comfortable on the course and throughout the changing seasons.

Zoned PrimaLoft Silver Active Insulation to the front and back combines with a lightweight, stretch outer fabric to ensure core warmth and complete freedom of movement throughout the swing.

The Ping Norse PrimaLoft Vest (£110) utilises a new fabric technology for golf apparel.

It features PrimaLoft Gold Insulation with CrossCore Technology, a revolutionary fusion of PrimaLoft microfibres with aerogel that delivers previously unattainable levels of warmth. Aerogel was originally developed by NASA for use in aeronautical applications. It is composed of more than 95% air and is the lightest solid material known to man, forming a temperature barrier that delivers a higher warmth-to-weight ratio than any garment Ping has ever engineered.

It also features a water-resistant, chevron-quilted black fabric to the outer and, when reversed, offers the golfer a clean snorkel blue colourway. Pack-into-pocket functionality ensures convenience and minimal storage in the golf bag.

Last but by no means least is the Breaker (£80), a quilted hybrid jacket featuring Sensor Warm fabric technology. The insulated front panel and brushed back fleece to the back and sleeves provide warmth and water-resistant protection, as well as stretch binding to the hem and cuffs.

The new Ping Autumn/Winter 2019 apparel range is on sale now.