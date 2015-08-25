Ping Autumn/Winter 2015 collection unveiled

The Ping Autumn/Winter 2015 collection has been unveiled, showcasing market-leading performance technologies in its new technical line of golf apparel

PING’s new 2015 technical Autumn/Winter collection has been engineered for golfers to play better in bad weather through the brand’s Sensor platform of performance fabric technologies and by incorporating outdoor industry-proven fabrications into the golf apparel market for the first time.

Within the Sensor Dry category, PING has partnered with Pertex, a brand whose performance fabric technology is found in garments from the most prestigious brands in the outdoor industry.

At the heart of the collection, and incorporating Sensor Dry Technology with Pertex Shield+, is the new Tour Eye lightweight waterproof jacket (main image, RRP £200). Designed in conjunction with staff player Louis Oosthuizen, this combines waterproof protection (guaranteed for three years), breathability and stretch properties for complete freedom of movement during the swing.

The Tour Eye jacket combines a three layer, tightly woven stretch fabric to the front, and a back body with a Pertex proprietary polyurethane film laminate. This produces a highly waterproof and breathable fabric that is durable and resists abrasion in key areas, such as on the shoulders when carrying the golf bag.

The Tour Eye jacket is available in both full and half zip models, with matching waterproof trousers (RRP £150) which hold the exact performance characteristics found in the jacket, creating a protective, but playable suit.

The ultra-lightweight Zero Gravity waterproof jacket (above, RRP £150) is a further technical Sensor Dry innovation in the Autumn/Winter line. The garment is constructed from extremely lightweight Pertex Shield+ 2.5 layer fabric for breathability and freedom of movement. Weighing just 258.7g (jacket) and 190.6g (Vest, £120), the Zero Gravity is perfect for use in showery conditions or as an emergency shell and the small pack size means the jacket can be stored virtually unnoticed in the golf bag, freeing up valuable space.

Utilising the Sensor Warm technology is the new Benedict zip top (above, RRP £90). This finely knitted zip top is a woven overlay to front, body and shoulders, which delivers thermal insulation in the body’s most exposed areas. This section also offers wind resistance, and is elevated by a water resistant fabric finish that is quick drying. Other features include a full zip opening and two front pockets, giving the garment a fashionable look.

The new Autumn/Winter collection of polo-shirts from PING is fronted by the Lars (£55) design, crafted with a blend that includes the highest specification Pima cotton. Knit for softness and with a tailored fit, the Lars polo shirt offers a number of performance benefits which includes high levels of breathability, permanent moisture moving technology and a crease resistant, quick-drying and UV protecting construction.