Designed for tour players and elite ball strikers, the Ping Blueprint irons are Ping's most compact, workable and softest feeling irons to date

Ping Blueprint Iron Revealed

Ping has officially unveiled the Blueprint iron, a forged blade designed for highly-skilled golfers seeking the ultimate in feel and workability.

It is the product of requests from several Ping professionals for a blade-style iron sized and shaped to deliver more control and has already found its way into the bags of numerous tour players including Tony Finau, Andy Sullivan and Louis Oosthuizen.

Ping’s engineering team took a scientific, methodical approach to the design, conducting on-course observation sessions and conversations with players about the shots they rely on in competition.

Using this feedback, and after exhaustive in-house research and testing of different head sizes, it was discovered that players actually produced tighter stat areas when hitting the more compact head.

Fully forged from 8620 carbon steel, the Blueprint’s small blade design appeals to the player who puts a premium on precision and trajectory control. It boasts shorter blade lengths, less offset and narrower sole widths than any other Ping iron, optimized to perform in all conditions.

A four-step, multi-stage process for the one-piece forging provides very tight dimensional tolerance control within the compact design.

A machined tungsten toe screw increases the MOI for additional forgiveness and combines with an internal heel weight to provide precise swing-weight tuning.

The choice of 8620 carbon steel combined with a head design that concentrates mass through the impact zone delivers a pleasing sound and feel.

The high-strength, 8620 carbon steel increases the iron’s durability, ensuring long-lasting performance and quality. Concentrating mass at the impact area delivers a pleasing sound and feel while the Hydropearl 2.0 finish reduces the effect of flyers from the rough.

“As the name suggests, we’ve applied a Blueprint approach to the new irons,” said John K. Solheim, Ping President.

“Every detail is extremely precise and carefully calculated, there are more than 50 steps in the manufacturing process. The resulting design is spectacular in every way for the elite player – performance, feel and looks. It’s a true shot-maker’s iron crafted with precision, and for precision.”

“I put them in play immediately once they arrived,” said Ping pro Tony Finau, the 16th-ranked player in the world.

“They’re workable, incredibly versatile and feel great. There isn’t a single shot I can’t hit with them, which gives me a lot of confidence in pressure situations. The look at address is also perfect; the size and shape really fit my eye.”

Louis Oosthuizen was the first player to put the new irons in his bag last autumn and won using them at the South African Open in December.

The Ping Blueprint irons have an RRP of £219 per club and can be built with numerous aftermarket shafts for no upcharge.