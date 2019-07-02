The new G Le2 range is Ping's highest performing women's line to date

Ping G Le2 Women’s Range Revealed

Ping has launched its highest performing women’s clubs to date with the new G Le2 family.

The line-up includes every club in the bag from driver to fairways to hybrids, irons, wedges and putter, featuring premium materials, lighter club weights, more fitting options and advancements in technology.

The G Le2 range can be pre-ordered now and will arrive in golf shops on 18th July.

“The G Le2 represents our continued commitment to providing women golfers of every skill level with premium, high-performance equipment optimised to their swing speeds,” said Stacey Pauwels, Ping Executive Vice President and the granddaughter of company founders Karsten and Louise Solheim..

“To achieve one of our performance goals of improving the feel of the club throughout the entire swing, we focused on making the clubs lighter overall. We integrated our extensive knowledge of materials and manufacturing processes with our proven design technologies to deliver measurable improvements throughout the set. At the same time, we wanted to present the new clubs in a visually appealing and confidence-inspiring way. We’re extremely excited about the results and look forward to bringing the G Le2 family to women golfers around the world.”

The new G Le2 family expands the fitting options to help women find the ideal set to match their games.

“Having equipment that is custom fitted to their games allows women to see improvement from every club in their bag,” said Pauwels.

“The G Le2 family really emphasises that need through loft, lie and length adjustability, along with the shaft weight, flex and grip offerings. Once we know those specifications, finding the best combination of fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges during a fitting is the next step in the process. Because we custom build every club, we want women to know we’ll make them a set that best fits their game.

“The key is determining the ideal set make up that provides proper distance gaps between each club. That may be a full set, or maybe a smaller set of a few metal woods, hybrids, irons, a wedge and a putter. Once we have all their fitting information, we can custom build the clubs to their precise specifications for maximum performance.”

The new G Le2 driver maximises forgiveness and distance with a higher MOI, a faster face and a lighter overall weight.

The titanium head is rounder and more aerodynamic to help with clubhead speed, featuring Ping’s turbulators, and the thin, forged face should increase ball speed and launch.

The driver features heel-biased weighting to help promote a draw, and the head is fully adjustable with a lightweight, aerodynamic hosel sleeve providing eight positions with loft adjustments.

The fairway woods have faster faces and are higher launching with adjustability.

The added ball speed from the face technology increases distance and combines with the shallower face to launch the ball higher with greater forgiveness.

An overall lighter club weight makes swinging the club easier with more clubhead speed for longer and straighter results.

Internal weighting promotes right-to-left shot correction to keep shots on target. Available in 3, 5, 7 and 9 woods.

A thinner, hotter face and lighter club weight should see faster ball speeds in the new hybrids, while a lower, deeper CG helps increase the MOI to launch the ball high with greater forgiveness.

The addition of a 34⁰ 7-hybrid expands the fitting options for women who prefer the technology of a hybrid in place of an iron.

They also come with turbulators on the crown to help frame the ball at address for easy alignment.

Available in 4, 5, 6 and 7 hybrids.

The new irons are said to be precise and forgiving with a lighter overall club weight, utilising Ping’s COR-Eye Technology with a deep top-rail undercut to increase face flexing for more ball speed and higher max height.

A tungsten toe weight helps increase MOI by 10% for greater forgiveness and a co-moulded cavity badge improves the feel and sound.

Available in 6-9 iron, PW, UW and SW.

Enhanced feel and forgiveness plus a new adjustable-length shaft improve performance and fitting opportunities in the three new G Le2 putters (Anser – blade, Shea – mid mallet and Echo – mallet).

A dual-durometer face insert – engineered with TR face technology – provides a soft front layer for precision and improved impact feel and a firmer second layer for control to improve consistency on putts of every distance. The easy-to-use adjustable shaft allows self-fitting for length between 31″ and 35″. A new, softer PP59 midsize grip improves feel and comfort.

Ping’s proprietary ULT240 Lite and Ultra Lite premium graphite shafts are standard throughout the entire G Le2 family and help bring down overall club weight, while helping generate more clubhead speed and a higher launch.

The super-soft Golf Pride Tour Velvet Garnet 360 grip is available in three sizes (Blue -1/16″, Red -1/32″, Aqua -1/64″).

In stores 18th July and available to pre-order now.

Driver – £389, fairways – £240, irons – £126 each , hybrids £179 each or £126 when purchased with 5 irons, putters £200-£260 depending on model.