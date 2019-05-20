Ping has added an LST version to the impressive G410 driver family for golfers with faster swing speeds that need to reduce their spin

Ping G410 LST Driver Unveiled

Ping has added a new member to the G410 driver family in the form of the G410 LST model, a high-MOI driver engineered to produce low spin with the shot-shaping control for the faster swinger.

Available in fittings from today, the G410 LST features the same moveable-weight technology that features on the original G410 Plus driver, which shifts shot direction by approximately 10 yards either way in the Draw or Fade setting.

The G410 LST’s CG position is slightly forward of the G410 Plus in all three positions (Draw, Neutral, Fade), leading to spin reduction of approximately 200 to 400 rpm, depending on shaft choice and a golfer’s launch conditions.

At 450cc, the G410 LST driver features a more rounded, pear-shaped design and combines with more efficient Turbulator Technology for advanced aerodynamics, leading to increased clubhead speed.

Its “Tour Square” face sits slightly open and the score-line pattern frames the impact area to aid in alignment. The creased crown design provides a clean and powerful look at address.

“It took us a little longer than planned but that was only because our first iteration didn’t out-perform the G400 LST,” said John K. Solheim, Ping President. “We re-worked the design to meet our performance improvement standards and are excited to get the G410 LST driver into golfer’s hands.”

Patented Dragonfly Technology on the inside creates an ultra-thin crown structure, saving weight, which is moved to the extreme boundary of the clubhead to increase the MOI by three per cent (compared to the G400 LST) for added ball speed and forgiveness.

The unique forging and patented heat-treatment process of the T9S+ face powers a thinner, hotter impact area that is precision machined to elevate ball speed across the entire face for more flexing and faster ball speeds. The forged face and the internal geometry of the head are instrumental in producing the powerful feel and sound of the driver.

The patented lightweight and aerodynamic adjustable hosel expands from five to eight settings, offering loft (0, +1°, +1.5°, -1°, -1.5°) and lie adjustments (including up to 3° flatter than standard) to optimize ball flight.

Four high-performance shaft options are available at no upcharge. The Ping Tour 65 and 75 (lower launch, low spin, stable feel) and the counter-balanced Ping Alta CB Red 55 (high-launching, lightweight) are developed in house by Ping engineers. For popular custom after-market options, golfers can choose the Project X EvenFlow Black 75 (low launch, low spin) and Mitsubishi Tensei CK Orange 60 (mid launch angle, low spin).

Available in lofts 9° and 10.5°, the Ping G410 LST driver has an RRP of £450.