The Ping G410 Plus driver is the brand's first to feature moveable weight. It is joined by fairways, hybrids, crossovers and irons...

Ping G410 Range Revealed

Replacing the G400 driver is the Ping G410 Plus, Ping’s first ever driver to feature moveable weight, specifically a 16g tungsten weight that can be relocated at the back of the clubhead to add 10 yards of draw or fade bias while maintaining forgiveness.

The 455cc driver also features a forged, heat-treated face that is precision machined to make it faster on a wider area. The weight-saving Dragonfly technology, visible on the crown of the previous G400 models, has now moved inside the head.

The crown Turbulators have been enlarged, increasing their effectiveness at boosting club speed by reducing aerodynamic drag. The headcover has been made heavier to stop it blowing away in the wind.

There is also a G410 SFT version, which has a lighter swing weight and the 16g weight fixed in a more heelward position to produce even more draw bias than the G410 Plus in its draw position. The G400 Max driver will still be available in 2019 while a G410 LST (low spin) version is anticipated for later in the year.

The stock driver shafts are the Ping Alta CB Red 55 and Ping Tour 65 and 75 but additional no upcharge options are available via a fitting.

The adjustable Ping G410 fairway wood has a slightly shallower face and a CG that is positioned closer to the face and sole than G400 to deliver higher ball speeds while also providing maximum forgiveness.

A high density tungsten back weight increases forgiveness. On the larger SFT version, this moves towards the heel to add draw bias. There is also an LST fairway for the first time, replacing the G400 Stretch model, for players seeking a lower-spinning option.

The G410 hybrid is also larger in size, increasing MOI by 6.5 per cent over the G400 version, helped by a high density back weight.

The loft adjustability has also been updated. Golfers can now tweak the loft by +/- 1° and 1.5° plus and choose additional flatter lie angles if desired on the driver, fairway and hybrid.

Last but by no means least is the new G410 iron. Despite being smaller than the outgoing G400, it manages to be more forgiving.

This is thanks a drastic reallocation of weight, including the removal of the Custom Tuning Port in the cavity and tungsten weights being added in the hosel and toe.

A top rail undercut has been combined with a cascading sole and updated COR-Eye technology to create a more flexible, free-moving face for increased deflection and ball speed. The hinging effect also helps increase launch for better stopping power.

Visually, the G410 iron has 10 per cent less offset and a shorter blade length than G400. You’ll also notice the co-molded cavity bade, which features aluminium and santoprene materials to dampen vibration for improved sound and feel.

The irons are available in standard lofts and Power Spec, the latter being approx. 1.5° stronger lofted for golfers that want even more distance.

The hollow G410 Crossover features a 20 per cent narrower sole for added playability from the turf. It features a Maraging steel face attached to 17-4 stainless steel head and also houses a heavier 30g tungsten toe weight to increase forgiveness in the smaller, more iron-like head design.

Internal ribs are engineered to help stiffen the clubhead body for improved sound and feel. The stock shafts are the Ping AWT 2.0 in steel and Alta CB Red in graphite.

The Ping G410 woods and irons go on sale from February 7th, 2019 with the following RRPs: Drivers £450, Fairways £275, Hybrids £225, Crossover £225, Irons £126 (steel), £136 (graphite) per club.