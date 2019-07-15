Ping Glide 3.0 Wedge Unveiled - More forgiving and offering a softer feel, the Glide 3.0 wedge also comes in the Eye2 sole

Ping Glide 3.0 Wedge Unveiled

With a tag line of ‘modern tradition’, Ping’s new Glide 3.0 wedges attempt to bring together classic looks and up-to-date performance.

Visually, they do this through a clean, rounded head profile with a tapered hosel and a little more offset to provide better ball capture.

The leading edge has also been softened and there’s the addition of the Eye2 sole, a throwback to the popular Eye2 wedge from the 1980s.

Competitive performance comes from the five per cent increase in forgiveness over the Glide 2.0 model. Overall these new wedges will feel lighter too, thanks to a 5g lighter head, 4g lighter shaft and 6g lighter Dyla-Wedge grip, although the Glide 3.0 should also launch a little lower and spin more than it’s predecessor. You may also notice a softer feel thanks to an Elastomer insert.

The Hydropearl 2.0 finish, as seen on many of Ping’s irons including the new Blueprint, should repel water and reduces friction through the turf for cleaner strikes.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Friction on the sole might be low but it is higher from the face for more spin, thanks to the wheel-cut grooves, which are sharper and deeper to increase control.

RELATED: Best Wedges 2019

There’s also a half bottom groove near the leading edge, said to increase spin by up to 1,000 rpm in the higher lofts. The grooves are also configured differently by loft to maximize performance, being slightly shallower in the higher lofts.

The addition of the Eye2 brings the total number of sole grinds to four, joining the SS (standard sole), TS (thin sole) and WS (wide sole) in different bounce options. The Eye2 sole matches the original Eye2 sand wedge profile, hosel transition and high toe shape.

“The Glide 3.0 wedge is a great blend of a players-style design and game-improvement technology,” said John K. Solheim, Ping President. “At address, it provides the clean look of a tour-style wedge. We’ve added some offset based on tour player feedback to provide a more captured look.”

Trending On Golf Monthly

Ping has also partnered with Nippon to offer the Z-Z 115 shaft as a stock option, which is lighter and has a lower balance point to improve overall feel.

The Glide 3.0 wedges are available for fittings from June 15th with an RRP of £130 per wedge in steel, £140 per wedge in graphite shafts.