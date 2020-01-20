Ping has added to its putter range for 2020 with the introduction of the new Heppler line.

Ping Heppler Putters Unveiled

Brand new for 2020, Ping has unveiled the Heppler range, which looks to offer a firmer impact and sound as well as performance optimised for accuracy and consistency.

The putters have caused quite the stir out on Tour as well with players like Brandon Stone putting them straight in the bag for the start of the 2020 calendar year.

A precision aluminium casting process creates machined-like detail and quality in multiple mid-mallets and mallets, the nine models of which you can see below.

Ping combined the lighter aluminium with steel through strategic shaping and weight placement to produce extremely high MOI (Moment of Inertia) designs. For example, the brand new Tomcat 14 design has the highest MOI of all the putters in the range and it also has a 14-dot alignment aid which was inspired by the lights on an airport runway.

The Heppler putters offer a machined, solid steel face for golfers who prefer a firmer impact feel and sound.

The multi-material mallets and mid-mallets provide extreme forgiveness and optimal CG for accuracy and consistency whilst Ping has also implemented a stiffer adjustable-length shaft (in exclusive black chrome) which comes as standard and means that the Heppler range can be fit for all stroke types.

Additionally, the putters have a premium, contrasting copper and black finish which aids alignment and creates an aesthetically pleasing design.

Nine models will be available (Anser 2, ZB3, Piper C, Piper Armlock, Tyne 3, Fetch, Floki, Ketsch, Tomcat 14) and there will also be four grip options to choose from (PP59, PP60, PP61 or PP62).

They go on sale March 5th with the RRP ranging from £250 in the blades to £275 in the mallets.

For more golf news and releases, do not forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.