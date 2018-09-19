Check out the latest irons that Ping has on offer

Which Ping Irons Are Right For Me?

Ping’s irons range is an extensive one, with every skill level catered for, from game improvers and beginners, to more experienced players, single figure handicappers and professionals.

Getting fit for Ping irons is an enjoyable experience and, once you have the set that’s right for your swing, the game will be even more enjoyable, too.

Here’s an overview of the current line-up. Be sure to click the links through to our reviews, which will help you make a decision on which Ping irons are right for your game.

Ping Irons Range

Ping i210 Irons

Price: £126 (per club in steel, £136 in graphite)

Key Technology:

Larger, softer elastomer insert in compact head activates for unprecedented feel

Machined face and grooves help provide impact consistency and distance precision

Hot, forgiving long irons and precise, controlled mid and short irons

Ping i210 Irons Review

Verdict: Provides improvements across the board over i200. We found it to be easier to hit well, which improved our distance and accuracy, while the feel and look has also improved. This iron is ideal for the better player who wants the extra forgiveness a cavity back iron provides over a muscleback, but still in a compact package

Will Suit: More competent ball strikers

BUY NOW: Ping i210 Irons from American Golf for £759

Ping i500 Irons

Price: £149 (per club in steel, £159 graphite)

Key Technology:

Forged C300 maraging-steel face and hinged cavity create provide speed, power and distance

Face and grooves precision-milled for consistent ball speeds and reliable ball striking

HydroPearl Chrome 2.0 finish ensures impact consistency and distance control

Ping i500 Irons Review

Verdict: A beautiful looking iron from every angle that delivers the consistent speed and forgiveness club golfers are looking for. The look in the bag is what average golfers aspire to play, while the option of different specs as well as the comprehensive shaft range means nearly every ability of player can find a combination to suit their needs

Will Suit: A wide range of abilities

BUY NOW: Ping i500 Irons from American Golf for £929

Ping G700 Irons

Price: £149 per club

Key Technology:

Hollow-body construction provides metal-wood-like flexing and high COR to increase ball speed

C300 maraging steel increases ball speed and distance

Low and extreme heel-toe perimeter weighting ensures high inertia and tightens dispersion

Sole width, bounce and offset allow for better turf interaction to improve ball striking

Ping G700 Irons Review

Verdict: The Ping G700 has clearly been designed to help the average player and our testing shows that it provides ample forgiveness as well as a high ball flight with good, consistent distance. It is forgiving through the turf and also looks great in the bag

Will Suit: Mid-to-high handicappers who struggle with inconsistent ball striking

BUY NOW: Ping G700 Irons from American Golf for £949

Ping G400 Irons

Price: £110 per club

Key Technology:

Face-flexing technology launches the ball faster and higher to give tour-level distance and stopping power

COR-Eye Technology and top rail undercut launch shots high and far

Hydropearl Chrome Finish reduces turf friction to improve launch and spin

Ping G400 Irons Review

Verdict: In the G400 iron, Ping has created what feels like a faster, more forgiving iron that will stop quickly on the green but still give the mid-to-high handicapper the distance and accuracy they need while also looking great in the bag

Will Suit: Mid to high handicappers

BUY NOW: Ping G400 Irons from American Golf for £489.99

Ping i200 Irons

Price: £120 (per club in steel, £130 in graphite)

Key Technology:

30% thinner than predecessor, creating a faster hitting surface for more distance and tour-level gapping

Resultant weight savings redistributed to hosel and toe to elevate MOI for added forgiveness

Muscle-stabilizing bar and tuning port harmonize with the face. Elastomer insert activates at impact, damping vibration for soft feel

Contoured lead edge encourages smooth turf interaction

Ping i200 Irons Review

Verdict: The i200 takes elements of the iBlade and adds some of its own performance-enhancing technology to make it a prospect with much wider appeal. Single-figure golfers up to mid or maybe even high teen handicaps could potentially enjoy the compact profile that aids playability, but without losing out on forgiveness

Will Suit: A wide spectrum of abilities

Ping iBlade Irons

Price: £799.99

Key Technology:

Activated Elastomer behind face saves weight to aid forgiveness and dampen vibration

Heavier ‘near pure’ tungsten weights in toe raises the MOI for improved forgiveness

Will Suit: Top level ball strikers looking to shape shots on demand

BUY NOW: Ping iBlade Irons from American Golf for £799.99

Ping G Le Combo Irons

Price: £679.99

Key Technology:

COR-Eye Technology acts like a springboard and increases flexing in the face

Simultaneous gains in ball speed and shot height help ball carry farther

Will Suit: Lady golfers and/or those with slower than average swing speeds

BUY NOW: Ping G Le Irons from American Golf for £679.99

Ping G400 Crossover Irons

Price: £200 per club

Key Technology:

Maraging C300 steel face promotes fast ball speeds, higher launch and more stopping power

Tungsten toe weight increases forgiveness

Bounce and camber reduced to thin sole for more consistent turf interaction and increased forgiveness

Premium Hydropearl Chrome finish reduces friction

Forward CG helps create less shot bend and improves spin consistency for straighter, more stable trajectories

Ping G400 Crossover Irons Review

Verdict: A solid performer that looks and play like an iron but offers the ball speed, flight and forgiveness of a hybrid. In the different lofts available, golfers of all skill levels should be able to find a G400 Crossover that fits the gap in their bag nicely and helps them hit all the shots they need

Will Suit: A wide range of golfers, such is its versatility

BUY NOW: Ping G400 Crossover Irons from American Golf for £189.99

