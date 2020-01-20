Ping G710 Iron Launched - Starting the 2020 calendar year Ping has announced the launch of a new forgiving iron, the G710.

Ping G710 Iron Launched

Designed for mid-to-high handicap golfers and players with slower swing speeds, Ping claims its new G710 iron is the company’s longest and most forgiving to date.

Created with strong yet flexible C300 maraging steel, the G710 irons have a thin face and have been precision milled to create faster ball speeds and gives the player the ability to launch shots higher and farther as a result.

This maraging steel face has been combined with a stainless steel body to create a metal-wood like flexing at impact and Ping have also added high-density tungsten toe and shaft weights to increase the MOI (Moment of Inertia) by five percent.

A hydropearl chrome finish with black PVD coating provides hydrophobicity to repel water and improve performance through the turf and in wet conditions. The stealth finish also creates the perception of a smaller, more compact head.

Ping also claim that the feel and sound of the iron has been greatly enhanced as well. Undesirable frequencies are damped through the application of an epoxy behind the face, resulting in a pleasing sound and feel.

Standard on every G710 iron is the Arccos Smart Grip, which is custom built with an embedded sensor to automatically record and analyze every shot taken during a round when paired with the Arccos Caddie app. Golfers receive a 90-day free trial of the app and eight free screw-in sensors after purchase of six or more G710 irons.

The Ping G710 irons go on sale February 20th with an RRP of £169 per club in steel, £179 per club in graphite. Stock shafts include the Alta CB (counter-balanced) AWT, Alta Distanza Black 40, UST Recoil 760 ES Smacwrap and UST Recoil 780 ES Smacwrap.

