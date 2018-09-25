Check out the latest putters from Ping

Which Ping Putter Is Right For Me?

Head shapes, colours, alignment aids, weighting and face type are all variations to take into account when deciding on your Ping putter.

Which Ping putter us right for you? We take a look at some of the latest models in the Ping putter range. Be sure to click through to our full reviews to find out more.

Ping Putter Range

Ping Sigma G Putters

Price: £175 (Doon CB and Kinloch CG £199)

Key Technology:

Insert covering hitting surface combines responsive Pebax elastomer with aluminium face to provide full-face forgiveness

Softer feel for consistent ball speeds

Ping Sigma G Putter Range Review

Options:

Ping Sigma G Anser Black Nickel (Conventional)

BUY NOW: Ping Sigma G Anser Black Nickel Putter from American Golf for £169.99

Ping Sigma G Anser Platinum (Conventional)

BUY NOW: Ping Sigma G Anser Platinum Putter from American Golf for £169.99

Ping Sigma G B60 (Conventional)

BUY NOW: Ping Sigma G B60 Putter from American Golf for £169.99

Ping Sigma G Craz-E (Conventional)

BUY NOW: Ping Sigma G Craz-E Putter from American Golf for £169.99

Ping Sigma G D66 (Conventional)

Ping Sigma G Darby (Conventional)

BUY NOW: Ping Sigma G Darby Putter from American Golf for £169.99

Ping Sigma G Doon (Mid-Length)

BUY NOW: Ping Sigma G Doon Putter from American Golf for £199

Ping Sigma G Ketsch B (Conventional)

Ping Sigma G Kinloch (Conventional)

Ping Sigma G Kinloch C (Conventional)

Ping Sigma G Kinloch CB (Conventional)

Ping Sigma G Kushin (Conventional)

Ping Sigma G Piper 3 (Conventional)

Ping Sigma G Shea H (Conventional)

Ping Sigma G Tess (Conventional)

Ping Sigma G Tyne (Conventional)

BUY NOW: Ping Sigma G Tyne Putter from American Golf for £169.99

Ping Sigma G Tyne H (Conventional)

BUY NOW: Ping Sigma G Tyne H Putter from American Golf for £169.99

Ping Sigma G Wolverine (Conventional)

BUY NOW: Ping Sigma G Wolverine Putter from American Golf for £169.99

Verdict: If you’re a golfer that struggles with three putts and enjoys a simple, fuss-free look to your flatstick, the Ping Sigma G range ticks all the boxes

Will Suit: There’s a model to suit every golfer

Ping Vault 2.0 Putters

Price: £275

Key Technology:

Precision-milled, patented True Roll (TR) technology aids feel

Custom-weighting system offers sole weight options in steel (standard-weight head), tungsten (15g heavier than standard) and aluminium (15g lighter than standard) to match a golfer’s feel and balance preferences

Available in a number of premium finishes

Options:

Ping Vault 2.0 Dale Anser (Conventional)

Will Suit: Slightly arcing strokes

BUY NOW: Ping Vault 2.0 Dale Anser Putter from American Golf for £249

Ping Vault 2.0 Voss (Conventional)

Will Suit: Slightly arcing strokes

BUY NOW: Ping Vault 2.0 Voss Putter from American Golf for £249

Ping Vault 2.0 Piper (Conventional)

Will Suit: Slightly arcing or straight strokes

BUY NOW: Ping Vault 2.0 Piper Putter from American Golf for £249

Ping Vault 2.0 B60 (Conventional)

Will Suit: Slightly arcing strokes

BUY NOW: Ping Vault 2.0 B60 Putter from American Golf for £249

Ping Vault 2.0 ZB (Conventional)

Will Suit: Slightly arcing strokes

BUY NOW: Ping Vault 2.0 ZB Putter from American Golf for £249

Ping Vault 2.0 Ketsch (Conventional)

Will Suit: Slightly arcing or straight strokes

Ping G Le Ladies Putters

Price: £169 (Oslo £229)

Key Technology:

True Roll Face technology promotes feel and forgiveness

Related: Ping G Le Family Unveiled

Options:

Ping G Le Arna (Conventional)

Will Suit: Slightly arcing strokes

BUY NOW: Ping G Le Arna Putter from American Golf for £169

Ping G Le Caru (Conventional)

Will Suit: Slightly arcing strokes

BUY NOW: Ping G Le Caru Putter from American Golf for £169

Ping G Le Oslo (Conventional)

Will Suit: Slightly arcing or straight strokes

