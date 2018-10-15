Ping Sigma 2 Putters Revealed - The 10 new putter models provide a softer feel and feature easier shaft length adjustability

Ping Sigma 2 Putters Revealed

Available in 10 head shapes and replacing the Sigma G range, the new Sigma 2 putters have a focus on a softer feel and feature a ground-breaking adjustability system for shaft length.

The softer, more responsive feel comes dual-durometer (two hardnesses) Pebax face material. The softer front layer ensures the precision necessary for shorter putts while the firmer back layer offers the solid feedback and distance control required for longer-range putts and improving overall consistency.

Touch and pace are said to be further improved with Ping’s TR (True Roll) face pattern, which varies in depth and pitch to speed up off-centre impacts for consistent ball speeds.

The adjustable-length shaft is lightweight, easy to use and concealed beneath the grip, allowing golfers to customise length between 32″ and 36″ to fit their stroke and posture.

The process is quick and intuitive through the use of an adjustment tool that inserts into the top of the grip. One full turn causes approximately a ¼” adjustment up or down, and the grip remains perfectly aligned during the adjustment process.

“The Sigma 2 putters are engineered to bring a new level of performance and excitement to our putter line,” said John K. Solheim, Ping President. “Our research indicates 8 out of 10 golfers are playing the wrong-length putters and losing strokes as a result. The adjustable shaft technology allows you to experiment with various lengths and ultimately self-fit yourself. You simply adjust it until you’re comfortable, ideally with your eyes directly over the ball.”

There are 10 head shapes in all, including the popular blade Anser and mallets Tyne and Wolverine H. One of the new standout designs is the Fetch, which features a distinctive golf-ball-size centre hole that allows you to pick up the ball or remove it from the cup with the putter head without having to bend down.

There’s also a ZB 2, which has a wider flange than the original ZB and more perimeter weighting to increase forgiveness, and a super-high MOI mallet called Valor.

Three Ping grip designs allow golfers to find their optimal fit and feel. The PP60 has the smallest diameter and is lightweight, designed to fit the contours of the hands with flats on the top and sides. Slightly heavier, the PP61 has an exaggerated pistol shape and is inspired by the popular PP58 grip. The PP62, while still lightweight, has a larger, more rounded shape to promote quieter hands.

The Ping Sigma 2 putters are on sale now with an RRP of £200 per putter. The 10 head shapes are the Anser (Platinum finish), Anser (Stealth finish), ZB 2, Arna, Kushin C, Fetch, Tyne, Tyne 4, Wolverine H and Valor.