Ping Spring/Summer 2020 Apparel Collection Launched - The new apparel collection sees Ping introduce several polos and other garments.

Ping Spring/Summer 2020 Apparel Collection Launched

New for 2020, Ping has unveiled its Spring/Summer apparel collection which is said to include more engineering, provide more performance and give golfers more choice than ever before.

The collection is made up of three new polo shirt designs, a mid-layer, a jacket and a pair of trousers.

The SS20 collection incorporates Ping’s proprietary Sensor Technology Platform – a system that ensures the range meets the demands of the game, so that golfers can perform at their highest level, whatever the weather.

A key component of the Sensor Platform is Sensor Cool technology, which provides a focus for the Spring/Summer season, offering moisture-moving, quick-dry, crease-resistant and stretch properties.

This Sensor Cool technology is combined with Ping’s CoolMax fabrics, which moves moisture away from the body. This helps keep skin temperature low and keeps the player cool and more comfortable.

Golf Monthly Instruction

The new collection has three distinct themes, all of which have been created to help golfers stand out on the course with style. These three themes are Grasshopper Green/Mint; Blue Water/Lagoon Falls; and Asphalt/Sunset Gold.

All three polos feature the Sensor Cool technology, as does the Vertical mid-layer.

The Impact jacket in particular is packed full of technology thanks to its waterproof, windproof, and breathable fabric. It is also available in snorkel blue or silver.

Finally the Bennett trouser is a slim-leg performance chino. It comes in four colours and has a soft touch micro-peach finish too, which adds a stylish aesthetic.

Trending On Golf Monthly

Ping Spring/Summer 2020 Apparel Collection

Carbon Polo – £55

Linear Jacquard Polo – £55

Spencer Polo – £55

Vertical 1/2 zip Mid-Layer – £70

Impact Jacket – £90

Bennett Trouser – £70

For more gear news do not forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.