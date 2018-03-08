PowaKaddy Compact C2i Electric Trolley Launched - PowaKaddy has made some key updates to its compact-folding electric trolley for 2018

PowaKaddy Compact C2i Electric Trolley Launched

Following the success of the Compact C2 in 2017, PowaKaddy has taken its compact-folding electric trolley option to the next level with the new Compact C2i.

The Compact C2i boasts PowaKaddy’s Simple-2-Fold mechanism means it can be set up and packed away in two simple folds. New for 2018 is a 2.8” mid-size full colour widescreen, displaying the speed, battery meter, time and other useful information.

Coming in at 9.4kg, the Compact C2i is surprisingly lightweight while still being sturdy and robust. It also offers a host of other features, including a USB Charging Port, special compartment for balls, tees and pencils, an integrated scorecard holder and a soft touch handle, which can adjust to three different positions to fit the height of the golfer’s hand.

“We have been overwhelmed by the populalrity of the Compact C2 since we launched it in 2017. So, it was really important the product remained a prominent part of our range this year,” said PowaKaddy CEO, David Catford. “By introducing a larger, full colour widescreen display, the C2i offers golfers the classiest compact-folding trolley around – not to mention the easiest to fold and unfold.”

RELATED: 2017 PowaKaddy Compact C2 electric trolley review

As part of PowaKaddy’s comprehensive range for 2018, which includes updates to the popular Freeway range, the new Compact C2i will also boast a low-profile PowaFrame chassis and sleek Plug ‘n’ Play battery system, which avoids any fiddly wires or connectors.

The Compact C2i is powered by PowaKaddy’s innovative Lithium battery – with 18 and 36 hole options both backed by full five-year warranties. PowaKaddy Lithium offers the thinnest, lightest and most powerful Lithium option on the market, whilst an integrated Battery Management System protects the life of the battery and provides up to 5 times longer lifespan than lead acid equivalents.

It is on sale now and has an RRP of £599.99.