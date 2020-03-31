PowaKaddy has unveiled its new, feature-packed waterproof cart bag for 2020, boasting seven pockets and coming in a choice of five colours

PowaKaddy Dri Tech Cart Bag Revealed

The new PowaKaddy Dri Tech cart bag for 2020 is fully waterproof thanks to the use of a special lightweight Nylon fabric with a hydrostatic rating of over 10,000mm. This is assisted by a heat welded seam-sealing method and a special coating providing 100 per cent waterproof performance.

The Dri Tech’s easy lift divider top features a dedicated large integrated putter bay designed to accommodate larger putter grips whilst the 14-way divider system gives each club a place to prevent snagging whilst retrieving or replacing your club.

The bag, which weighs 2.3kg, features seven spacious pockets, including two full length apparel pockets, velour lined valuables pocket, scorecard holder, matching waterproof rain hood and covered zip holders to ensure complete waterproof protection.

The PowaKaddy Key-Lock base anti twist system to ensure your bag stays firmly on your trolley by stopping lateral movement when used with a PowaKaddy electric trolley, like the new FX7 GPS.

There’s alsi an anti-wear patch on rear of the bag, which stops any wear to the main bag when used over rough terrain.

The new Dri Tech cart bag is available in five colours, including the signature black/gun metal/yellow option, each with an RRP of £239.99

