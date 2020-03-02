PowaKaddy FX7 GPS Trolley Leads 2020 Range - UK trolley brand is launching two new models with integrated GPS as well as an updated Freeway collection

PowaKaddy FX7 GPS Trolley Leads 2020 Range

Market-leading trolley brand PowaKaddy has rung in the changes for 2020. As well as a brand new logo, the company is also unveiling a new collection of electric trolleys.

The popular Freeway range has been renamed the FX collection, recognizing that this will be the tenth generation of Freeway trolleys.

All the FX trolleys also benefit from a simple, one-click folding system and thanks to the removal of the central pillar, fold down 20 per cent smaller than the previous versions.

The flagship model within it is unquestionably the FX7 GPS, which features a 3.5” OCA high visibility full colour Touch Screen that displays distances to the front, middle and back of the green via the integrated GPS.

It also displays hazard information for over 40,000 pre-loaded courses and offers a Scorecard function to keep track of your round.

For golfers that don’t want in-built GPS but do want lots of other features there is the FX7. It boasts PowaKaddy’s re-engineered chassis, while a built-in calorie counter and distance measurement function can both be accessed via the new 3.5” full-colour widescreen display with an LCD backlight control system for clearer viewing.

The new FX5 provides the perfect option for the golfer seeking ample features at a mid-price point. It comes complete with a bright, 2.8” mid-size full-colour widescreen display, ADF (automatic distance function) and USB charging port. It also features PowaKaddy’s all-new stealth wheels as well as newly designed anti-damper dial control and improved accuracy speed controller.

At the entry-level there is the all-new FX3 (above). Available in a stealth black or glossy white frame, the FX3 boasts a height adjustable, soft touch handle for added comfort and new HET technology for greater downhill control.

For golfers short on space, PowaKaddy also has the new CT range. An updated Simple-2-fold system allows the CT6 and CT6 GPS to fold down 20 per cent smaller than the previous models with the low-profile PowaFrame chassis fitting into even the smallest of car boots.

Spearheading the compact-folding range is the CT6 GPS. It boasts a new design, complete with a fully-integrated GPS system which can be accessed via the 2.8” full-colour widescreen display on the trolley’s high-tech handle.

As well as automatically locating your course, the CT6 GPS offers an auto hole advance feature as well as an automatic distance function (ADF) that allows you to set the stopping distance of your trolley to the desired yardage.

The new CT6 benefits from a premium gunmetal metallic frame that weighs in at just 9.8 kilograms – five per cent lighter than the previous Compact model. The integrated carry handle makes transportation easy while the soft touch handle can be easily adjusted to sit at the perfect height for the user. Inverting the wheels allows the trolley to take up even less space when stored.

All of PowaKaddy’s 2020 electric trolleys are powered by the brand’s upgraded Lithium 30v Max battery and motor system. The new Plug’n’Play battery is the thinnest, lightest and most powerful golf trolley battery on the market and remains on the trolley when folded. It also features a new, top mounted, easy access on/off switch, a clever battery release latch and is 40 per cent smaller than the previous model, while maintaining 100 per cent of its capacity.

The PowaKaddy GPS Bluetooth Connected App for iOS and Android allows golfers to carry out course updates on-the-go using just their mobile device. No annual fees or subscriptions are required. An optional self-sensing Electronic Braking System (EBS) is available on the FX7 and CT6 models, automatically slowing the trolleys on steep inclines.

All the new PowaKaddy electric trolley models are on sale now with the following RRPs:

FX3 – £549.99 (36-hole lithium battery £599.99)

FX5 – £599.99 (36-hole lithium battery £649.99)

FX7 – £679.99 (36-hole lithium battery £729.99)

FX7 EBS – £729.99 (36-hole lithium battery £779.99)

FX7 GPS – £799.99 (36-hole lithium battery £849.99)

CT6 – £649.99 (36-hole lithium battery £699.99)

CT6 EBS – £699.99 (36-hole lithium battery £749.99)

CT6 GPS – £799.99 (36-hole lithium battery £849.99)

CT6 GPS EBS – £849.99 (36-hole lithium battery £899.99)