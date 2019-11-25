Get a free cart bag when you purchase a new PowaKaddy lithium electric trolley between the 25th of November and 24th of December

PowaKaddy Launch Free Cart Bag Christmas Promotion

Commencing on the 25th of November and running until midnight on the 24th of December, golf trolley brand PowaKaddy have introduced a promotional offer that will mean any golfer who purchases a new PowaKaddy electric lithium trolley will be entitled to claim for a free PowaKaddy cart bag worth up to £229.99.

Whether you are looking for a cost-effective way to upgrade or a Christmas present idea for a golf loving friend or family member, this is the promotion for you.

Those that purchase a PowaKaddy FW7s, FW7s EBS, FW7s GPS, FW7s GPS EBS, C2i GPS or C2i GPS EBS trolley can claim one of the following options completely FREE of charge:

PowaKaddy X-Lite cart bag + two accessories

Deluxe cart bag + one accessory

Premium Edition cart bag

Dri Edition cart bag

Golfers that purchase a PowaKaddy FW5s, C2i, C2i EBS or C2 Limited Edition trolley will be eligible to claim a free PowaKaddy X-Lite bag or Deluxe Cart Bag, while anybody that buys the entry-level FW3s trolley will receive a free PowaKaddy X-Lite Bag.

Each bag offers something that caters to all types of golfer. The X-Lite is the perfect lightweight option, the Dri-Edition is totally waterproof, the Deluxe optimises club organisation, and finally the Premium model is packed with features.

PowaKaddy’s UK Sales Manager, David Howse, commented: “This promotion allows golfers to choose from any of our fantastic lithium trolleys and combine it with the bag that best suits their game.

Integrated into the base of each bag, the PowaKaddy Key Lock system is designed to secure your cart bag and will work seamlessly with our entire range of trolleys.”

To check availability and pricing please contact your local PowaKaddy retailer, or for further information on PowaKaddy, visit www.powakaddy.com.

