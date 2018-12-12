Puma Ignite NXT Shoes Revealed - This new spikeless collection boasts three lacing options, including Disc and a new Solelace system that optimizes fit and feel from the ground up

Puma Ignite NXT Shoes Revealed

Puma Golf has announced the introduction of a new golf shoe range designed on a completely new Ignite spikeless traction platform with three different upper silhouettes and lacing options.

Each provides wearers with added stability and comfort as well as excellent grip. They are built from the ground up using Puma’s Pro-Form TPU outsole with an organically-altered traction pattern, featuring over 100 strategically placed directional hexagon lugs in for maximum stability and traction.

Soleshield is a new micro-thin TPU film that is vacuum-formed around the full-length Ignite foam midsole to make cleaning off dirt and debris easier. The upper features a flat-knit waterproof mesh vamp with a Pwrframe TPU, which is an ultra-thin frame that is strategically-placed in high stress areas of the upper for lightweight support and increased stability.

Ignite NXT Solelace

The new Ignite NXT Solelace combines the comfort of Ignite foam with the traction and stability of NXT technology and the Solelace closure system. Solelace comprises strong and lightweight TPU units attached directly to the midsole that allow the laces of the shoes to completely envelop a golfer’s foot, offering 360-degree support.

In addition, the design allows the laces of the shoes to pull the midsole and outsole of the shoe via the Solelace units, rather than the laces simply tightening the upper around the foot like in a traditional shoe, which helps provide the ultimate ground feel. Additionally, the Performance Mesh upper combined with Pwrframe give you a secure locked in fit. Available in four colorways.

Ignite NXT



Like the Solelace version, the Ignite NXT utilizes the same blend of Performance Mesh + TPU, Ignite Foam and Organically-Altered Traction technologies to deliver versatile comfort and enhanced spikeless performance.

In this model, the mesh upper with Pwrframe reinforcement combines with Puma’s new Prwcage technology that offers a super strong lightweight TPU saddle decoupled from the upper to provide support and stability throughout the swing. This stylish shoe comes with traditional laces and is available in four colours.

Ignite NXT Disc



Like the traditional lace version, the Ignite NXT Disc utilizes the same technologies to provide support and stability throughout the swing as well as walking comfort.

But to secure the shoe, Puma’s proprietary Disc tightening system delivers convenience with a micro-adjusting dial system that quickly and easily secures golfers’ feet for a locked-in, consistent and custom fit. Available in the same four colorways as the lace version.

Ignite NXT Pro

The Ignite NXT Pro offers an alternative to the Performance Mesh + TPU construction of the other three shoes in the family, while still providing comfort, stability and traction.

The Ignite NXT Pro utilizes a microfiber upper with Pwrframe reinforcement and decoupled Pwrcage pieces to provide a secure fit for golfers desiring less flex from their footwear. Available in three sophisticated colorways.

Each shoe has an RRP of £110, comes with a one-year waterproof warranty and is available from Feb 15th, 2019.