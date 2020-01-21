Puma's latest shoe, the Ignite Pwradapt Caged, is said to blend comfort with style and golf-swing support

Puma Ignite Pwradapt Caged Shoe Unveiled

Puma has today unveiled its new Ignite Pwradapt Caged footwear said to deliver the optimum blend of comfort, style, and locked-in stability no matter how hard a golfer swings.

This is thanks to a new Pwrcage saddle unit, which wraps wraps around the medial and lateral sides of the shoe providing unmatched stability.

As the laces tighten, the cage around the foot forms a perfect, comfortable but stable fit, and the Heel Lock Window cups the golfer’s heel comfortably, locking the feet securely into the shoe.

In addition, the layered Adaptive Fit System provides 360-degree support through the internal bootie, while the external bootie equipped with Pwrframe technology ensures that the foot is fully supported in highest impact areas.

January Magazine Subscription Offer Golf Monthly Instruction

The full-length Ignite foam cushioning provide responsive comfort and 3-dimensional traction that adapts to the way a golfer moves.

In terms of style, both the lace and Disc version of Caged feature an Epic Tour Last – a refined, anatomical last shaping that delivers excellent fit and ample forefoot volume for comfort and an appealing toe-down look.

Trending On Golf Monthly

“Our new Caged footwear will keep you locked in and comfortable all day thanks to our new Adaptive Fit System and Pwrcage saddle unit which provides the perfect fit, and stability like you’ve never felt before. Best of all, they come in a stylish, lifestyle-inspired, extremely comfortable package,” said Andrew Lawson, Footwear Product Line Manager, Puma Golf.

The Ignite Pwradapt Caged collection is available in four colourways in sizes 7-12 with an RRP of £130 from February 2020.