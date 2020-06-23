The RS-G is a golf shoe with a retro, running shoe vibe inspired by the brand's popular RS shoes first launched in the 1980s.

Puma RS-G Shoe Unveiled

Puma Golf has unveiled a new shoe hoping to inspire a trend in the game of golf, the RS-G.

The design of the shoe takes its inspiration from Puma’s extremely popular RS series of shoes, which were first introduced in the 1980s. The brand then rebooted the classic design in 2019 and 2020 before introducing this latest version for the golf sector.

Incorporating the same, bold, chunky silhouette as the sportstyle version, the RS-G (Running System – Golf) has a reengineered upper that is seam-sealed and completely waterproof, with microfiber leather and a TPU skin that delivers protection from the elements, keeping your feet dry all day long.

The outsole traction pattern has exaggerated and pronounced Carbon Rubber lugs strategically placed in different zones of the outsole to provide traction, while the performance Fusion Foam midsole delivers improved, bounce-back cushioning combined with a Softfoam sockliner for the ultimate step-in comfort.

“The RS-G shoes are the perfect combination of street and sports style combined with modern technologies and updates that make them relevant to the golfer of today,” said Andrew Lawson, PLM Footwear, Puma Golf. “Once you put these shoes on, you’re not going to want to golf in anything else.”

The RS-G shoes come in three colour options for men – Vaporous Gray/Thyme/Pureed Pumpkin, White/Quiet Shade/Quarry and Black/Quiet Shade/Dark Shadow. For women, there are the two options of White/Quiet Shade and the eye catching Peachskin/High Rise.

The shoes will have an RRP of £90 and will be available online and at retail from June 23, 2020.

