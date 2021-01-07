The new PXG 0211 Collection revealed today comprises woods and irons that perform for all player types at a more affordable price point

PXG 0211 Collection Revealed

Parsons Xtreme Golf has today unveiled its new 0211 range that consists of innovative new drivers, fairways, hybrids and irons designed to suit a wide range of golfers while also not breaking the bank.

The 0211 driver boasts a new head construction optimised for both distance and forgiveness. You’ll notice the hybrid crown design with a carbon fibre centre section surrounded by a titanium skeleton to prevent energy loss while optimising the CG to enhance ball speeds.

A special Ti412 face material is both strong and flexible, increasing face deflection for higher ball speeds from a wider area. There’s also a Honeycomb TPU Insert located low and back in the head that improves forgiveness, sound and feel assisted by the railed sole geometry.

A10g weight comes as standard but there are lots of options from 2.5g up to 20g to fine tune head weight and launch conditions via a fitting. It comes in lofts 9° and 10.5°.

The new woods introduce a larger profile at address and a new rounded face design. The rounded face design provides significant relief on the heel and toe sides to create more consistent contact for players who struggle to deliver the face square at impact.

Both the fairway woods and hybrids are constructed with an AM355 body material and an HT1770 face whilst both designs also have weight forward in the head to promote low spin and increase ball speed.

PXG 2021 0211 hybrids combine a confidence-inspiring head profile at address with a squared face design for exceptional ball speed and accuracy even on off-centre hits. Available in 19°, 22°, 25°, and 28°.

Made from 431 stainless steel and powered by PXG’s proprietary DualCOR System, the 0211 Irons feature a progressive set design for distance and precision.

Progressive offset makes it easy to square up the iron’s face, and a progressive bounce helps the clubhead glide through the turf. PXG also says the angled top rail positions the CG closer to the centre of the clubface, which helps produce more forgiveness and more consistency.

The PXG 0211 range is available for fittings now, including by phone, with the following starting RRPs: driver £325, fairway £270, hybrid £250, irons £130 per club.

