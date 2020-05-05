Two new PXG 0811 X drivers seen on tour are available now via a custom fitting in limited quantities

PXG 0811 X Proto Drivers Unveiled

The PXG 0811 X Proto driver seen in the hands of its tour players before we went into lockdown is now available to the consumer and we now know a little bit more about the design.

Tour players like were originally seen using the new PXG driver as far back as the Sony Open in Hawaii and as of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, all staff players had switched into one of the two new models.

VIDEO: Are the PXG Gen3 Irons Worth £3k?

Both the 0811 X and 0811 X+ Proto drivers features four large weight ports and golfers can get fitted into four of a choice of seven (5, 7.5, 10, 12.5, 15, 17.5 and 20 grams) to go into these ports to dial in the launch, spin and ball flight depending on their preference.

They are the same weights that feature in the Gen2 putters and also create the opportunity for the overall assembled mass to be adjusted.

Each driver also features a hybrid crown constructions with Honeycomb TPE (thermoplastic elastomer) sole inserts and anti-glare finishes at address.

Golf Monthly Instruction

The adjustable hosel can change the loft by +/- 1 ½ degrees to optimize the trajectory further.

The 0811 X Proto is a low-spinning driver for golfers with a level or downward attack angle. It also has a more compact look behind the ball.

There is also an 0811 X+ driver, which features a mid CG for mid spin characteristics.

“The PXG 0811 X and X+ Proto drivers appear to check all of the boxes for PXG’s tour pros – distance, dispersion, sound, feel, looks, and forgiveness,” PXG reportedly said in a US press release.

“By making a limited number of both models available to the most important golfers it serves, PXG’s customers, the company will further expand its opportunity for performance feedback – PXG’s only measure of success.”

The drivers are available in limited quantity and golfers in the UK can be custom fit for the new PXG 0811 X Proto drivers now, with prices starting at £520.