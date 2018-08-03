We look at the clubs Rafa Cabrera Bello will use at the PGA Championship.

Rafa Cabrera Bello What’s In The Bag?

He may not have won in over a year, but Rafael Cabrera-Bello is still 29th in the world and heads to the PGA Championship looking to ensure his place in the Ryder Cup side.

He has a full bag of Titleist clubs which you can see below.

His driver is a new model from Titleist, the TS3, with a loft of 8.5 degrees.

Next he uses two 915f fairways woods with 15 and 18 degrees.

His irons are 718 MB blades that go from the 3-iron to the pitching wedge.

He carries three Titleist Vokey wedges with 46, 54, and 60 degrees of loft.

Finally he carries the new Scotty Cameron Concept X putter.

He also uses the Pro V1x golf ball.

Driver: Titleist 913D3 8.5°, with Project X HZRDUS 78 grams 6.5 flex shaft

Fairway woods: Titleist 915f 15° and 18°, with Project X 10A2 7.0-Flex shaft

Irons: Titleist 718 MB (3-PW), Project X 7.0 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM6 (46°-10 M Grind, 54°-10 M Grind, 60°-04 L Grind), with Project X 7.0 shafts

Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Concept X

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Shoes: FootJoy HyperFlex II

Glove: FootJoy Pure Touch