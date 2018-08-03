Rafa Cabrera Bello What’s In The Bag?

Elliott Heath

We look at the clubs Rafa Cabrera Bello will use at the PGA Championship.

He may not have won in over a year, but Rafael Cabrera-Bello is still 29th in the world and heads to the PGA Championship looking to ensure his place in the Ryder Cup side.

He has a full bag of Titleist clubs which you can see below.

His driver is a new model from Titleist, the TS3, with a loft of 8.5 degrees.

Rafa and his new Titleist TS3 driver (Getty Images)

Next he uses two 915f fairways woods with 15 and 18 degrees.

His irons are 718 MB blades that go from the 3-iron to the pitching wedge.

Using 718MB irons (Getty Images)

He carries three Titleist Vokey wedges with 46, 54, and 60 degrees of loft.

Finally he carries the new Scotty Cameron Concept X putter.

Rafa using a Scotty Cameron Concept X putter (Getty Images)

He also uses the Pro V1x golf ball.

Driver: Titleist 913D3 8.5°, with Project X HZRDUS 78 grams 6.5 flex shaft

Fairway woods: Titleist 915f 15° and 18°, with Project X 10A2 7.0-Flex shaft

Irons: Titleist 718 MB (3-PW), Project X 7.0 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM6 (46°-10 M Grind, 54°-10 M Grind, 60°-04 L Grind), with Project X 7.0 shafts

Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Concept X

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Shoes: FootJoy HyperFlex II

Glove: FootJoy Pure Touch