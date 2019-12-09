A European Tour and star in the making, lets take a look inside the bag of the young Dane.

Rasmus Hojgaard What’s In The Bag?

Teenager Rasmus Hojgaard became the first player born in the 2000s to win on the PGA Tour and European Tour in 2019 thanks to a victory at the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open.

What clubs does the star of the future put into the bag each week on Tour? Lets dive in.

Hojgaard signed with TaylorMade around the time he and his brother Nicolai turned professional at the beginning of 2019 and as a result they both play full bags of TaylorMade clubs.

*Note – the picture below has some changes to it. He no longer carries a Spider putter. Instead he uses an Ardmore version and now has an M5 three-wood and M6 five wood. The GAPR comes in and out of the bag.

Rasmus uses an M5 driver and three-wood along with an M6 five wood. He has also had a TaylorMade GAPR LO in the bag before and we believe this comes in and out dependent on the course, setup and conditions.

His irons go from four-iron to pitching wedge and are TaylorMade P770’S, the same model of iron used by Jon Rahm. He then has three TaylorMade Hi-Toe wedges.

His putter recently switched from a TaylorMade Spider Tour to a TP Patina Ardmore 3 model.

Finally he uses a TaylorMade TP5 ball and wears Adidas shoes.

Driver: TaylorMade M5 Driver (10.5°, Tensei AV Blue 65 TX shafts)

Three-Wood: TaylorMade M5 (15°, Diamana ZF 70 TX shafts)

Five-Wood: TaylorMade M6 (19°, Tensei Blue 90 X shafts)

Irons: TaylorMade P770 (4-PW, KBS C-Taper 125 S+ shafts)

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe (50°, 56°, 60°, KBS Custom Black X)

Putter: TaylorMade TP Patina Ardmore 3

Ball: TaylorMade TP5

